Bragg Gaming flagship, ORYX Gaming, to showcase new ORYX Hub platform at iGB Live in Amsterdam



iGB Live delegates will get first look at newly enhanced content aggregation platform

TORONTO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) announced today that subsidiary and leading content aggregator ORYX Gaming (ORYX) will showcase its newly launched platform, ORYX Hub, at iGB Live next week. The event will be held in Amsterdam on July 16-19, 2019.



Delegates at the event in Amsterdam will be given a first look at the fully customizable solution, which provides immediate access to a portfolio of over 8,000 casino, sportsbook and lottery games through a single contract and one-time integration process.

"Accessing our extensive library of proprietary and partner content is now even more straightforward, and we're excited to demonstrate just how seamless integration with ORYX Hub is," said Jan Ridenfeldt, Director of Content and Aggregator Unit at ORYX Gaming. "We're confident that operators will be impressed with the platform's capability to offer tailored content through specialist data and KPI analysis, while taking care of licensing and certifications for partners looking to expand into new territories."

With the enhanced Hub service, ORYX's operating partners can hand-pick titles best suited to their player demographics, from 80 top-tier games developers, including Gamomat, Red Tiger, Evolution, iSoftBet, NetEnt, Quickfire, PlayNGO, EGT, Gamesys, Pragmatic Play, Kalamba Games, and many more.

ORYX's team will give live demonstrations of how the platform's innovative features, which include smart marketing and licensing tools, can help drive down costs and time for operators, especially when entering new markets.

iGB Live will be held in Amsterdam on July 16-19, and you can find ORYX at Stand M5.

The Hub and its content are compliant and licensed in several countries including the UK, Malta, Schleswig Holstein (Germany), Estonia, Romania, Spain and Colombia, with more territories expected to join this year.

About Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's portfolio includes ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT, a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

About ORYX Gaming:

ORYX Gaming is an innovative B2B gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, ORYX offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as an advanced content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, ORYX's content aggregator combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions, allowing operators to access over 8,000 world-class games through a single account. Content partners include Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Golden Hero, Givme Games and several other integrations, such as Quickfire, Greentube, NetEnt, PlayNGO, NYX, EGT, Evolution, Realistic, Kiron, Amatic and iSoftBet.

