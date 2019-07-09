Bragg Gaming flagship, ORYX Gaming, launches ORYX Hub



Enhanced content aggregation platform offers one-stop shop for casino content, sportsbook and lottery products

TORONTO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) announced today that subsidiary and leading content aggregator ORYX Gaming (ORYX) has launched its enhanced aggregator platform. The new platform will be branded ORYX Hub, and will offer a one-stop-shop for quality casino content, sportsbook and lottery products.



ORYX Hub is a fully customizable solution, and will be available through a one-time, seamless contract and integration process. It offers operators immediate access to an extensive library of over 8,000 games from over 80 of the industry's leading content providers, such as Gamomat, Red Tiger, Evolution, iSoftBet, NetEnt, Quickfire, PlayNGO, EGT, Gamesys, Pragmatic Play, Kalamba Games and others.

"Our goal in launching ORYX Hub was to provide our clients with a single contract, single integration solution," said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX. "We're continually adding new tier one content partnerships to our platform, and accessing our unparalleled content library will now be easier than ever."

"ORYX Hub will also offer valuable services such as content selection, configuration, licensing and certification," added Mazij. "The enhanced platform will save operators both time and money when expanding their games offering."

ORYX provides its partner network with tailored content to best suit their customer base by combining its extensive experience in aggregation with specialist data and KPI analysis. The company's team is able to rapidly sign new content at an operator's request, while also taking care of licensing and certifications for partners looking to expand into new territories.

ORYX Hub also offers smart marketing tools that can be used to create and manage targeted promotions such as free rounds, leaderboards, tournaments and jackpots across multiple game providers and brand, using a single account access.

The platform and its content are compliant and licensed in a number of regulated markets across the world including the UK, Malta, Schleswig Holstein (Germany), Croatia, Serbia, Czech Republic, Romania, Spain and Colombia.

ORYX and its expert team are giving demonstrations of the new Hub service at iGB Live 2019 in Amsterdam, July 16th to 19th. You can find ORYX at Stand M5.

About Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's portfolio includes ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT, a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

About ORYX Gaming:

ORYX Gaming is an innovative B2B gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, ORYX offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as an advanced content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, ORYX's content aggregator combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions, allowing operators to access over 8,000 world-class games through a single account. Content partners include Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Golden Hero, Givme Games and several other integrations, such as Quickfire, Greentube, NetEnt, PlayNGO, NYX, EGT, Evolution, Realistic, Kiron, Amatic and iSoftbet.



