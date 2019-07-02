Quantcast

    Bragg Gaming CEO Provides Mid-Year Update in Open Letter to Shareholders

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    CEO offers commentary on the priorities, progress and prospects of the company

    TORONTO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominic Mansour, CEO of next generation gaming group Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) (Bragg) provided a mid-year update today, in the form of an open letter to shareholders.

    "We've just passed the six-month mark as the new entity of Bragg, and I wanted to provide a mid-year update to all shareholders, particularly those who were not able to attend our AGM last week," said Mr. Mansour. "We're committed to providing open, direct communication to our shareholders on our priorities and the progress we're making at Bragg, and this is the first of what will become a regular communication forum."

    The letter to shareholders can be found here.

    Bragg held its first AGM on June 27, 2019, and as previously announced, all resolutions were passed. First quarter results for Bragg are currently available and Q2 results will be available by August 29, 2019.

    About Bragg Gaming

    Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's portfolio includes ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT, a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher.  Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

    For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Dominic Mansour, CEO
Akshay Kumar, CFO
via Thirty Dash Communications
+1-416-710-3370
wynn@thirtydash.ca

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications
+1-416-710-3370
wynn@thirtydash.ca

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group
+1-289-276-1167
tim@bragg.games

    Source: Bragg Gaming Group

