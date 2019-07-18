Bragg Gaming Announces New ORYX Content Partnership Deal with Stakelogic



Agreement will see extensive portfolio of lucrative games added to ORYX Hub platform

TORONTO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) announced today that subsidiary and leading content aggregator ORYX Gaming (ORYX) has signed a new content agreement with Stakelogic which will see the supplier's extensive portfolio of games integrated onto the ORYX Hub platform. The deal was signed at the iGB Live show in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Wednesday July 17.



Based in Amsterdam, Stakelogic is known for combining ‘old school' slot machine principles with the limitless possibilities of online technology. The agreement includes popular Stakelogic titles such as Book of Adventure, Book of Cleopatra, Classic Forties and Encharmed, as well as new releases Mayan Wild Mystery and Wild Stallion.

"We welcome Stakelogic to our platform and are excited that our partners will be able to access its extensive games portfolio through one simple integration," said Matevž Mazij, CEO of ORYX Gaming. "Stakelogic is widely recognized and respected in the industry and we're particularly pleased to have a partner with strong experience in the Dutch market, which is expected to open in 2021."

"We're proud to add ORYX to our list of partners," said Stephan van den Oetelaar, CEO of Stakelogic. "This agreement will allow us to reach an even wider audience with our portfolio of games."

The agreement follows the recent launch of ORYX Hub, ORYX's enhanced content platform that provides operators with a seamless, one-time integration process, and includes built-in marketing and compliance tools.

ORYX Hub and its content are compliant and licensed in several countries including the UK, Malta, Schleswig Holstein (Germany), Croatia, Romania, Sweden, Serbia, Czech Republic, Spain and Colombia, with more territories expected to join the line-up this year.

ORYX Gaming hosts one of the largest content portfolios in the industry, providing licensees with integrated content from more than 80 leading providers and over 8,000 games.

About Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's portfolio includes ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT, a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

About ORYX Gaming:

ORYX Gaming is an innovative B2B gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, ORYX offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as ORYX Hub, an advanced content aggregator, product integration and marketing platform, which includes sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, ORYX Hub combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions, allowing operators to access over 8,000 world-class games through a single account. Content partners include Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Golden Hero, Givme Games and several other integrations, such as Quickfire, Greentube, NetEnt, PlayN' GO, NYX, EGT, Evolution, Realistic, Kiron, Amatic and iSoftBet.

ORYX is a member of Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), a global next-generation gaming group.



For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Dominic Mansour, CEO

Akshay Kumar, CFO

via Thirty Dash Communications

+1-416-710-3370

wynn@thirtydash.ca



For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Wynn Theriault, Thirty Dash Communications

+1-416-710-3370

wynn@thirtydash.ca

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group

+1-289-276-1167

tim@bragg.games

Source: Bragg Gaming Group