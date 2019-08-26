BQE Water to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BQE Water Inc. (TSX-V:BQE), a leader in the management of mine wastewaters and metallurgical bleed streams, will be presenting at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



BQE Water President & CEO, David Kratochvil and Executive Chairman, Peter Gleeson, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:30 am Pacific time with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with BQE Water, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. We are helping to transform the way the industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed unique intellectual property through the commercialization of several new technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Visit www.bqewater.com for more information.

The Toronto Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.

BQE Water Inc.

David Kratochvil, President & CEO

(604) 682-1243 or 1 (800) 537-3073

investors@bqewater.com





Source: BQE Water