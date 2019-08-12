Quantcast

See headlines for GBB
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    BOURBON Press Release - Financial information: Change in the date of publication of BOURBON Corporation's half-year results of 2019 to September 26

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 12, 2019, 12:00:00 PM EDT


    Marseilles, August 12, 2019,

    Financial information: Change in the date of publication of BOURBON Corporation's half-year results of 2019 to September 26

    BOURBON Corporation announces today the modification of the publication date of its financial results for the first half of 2019 to September 26 instead of September 5.

    This announcement follows changes in the Board of Directors' meeting schedule to reflect decisions made in August 2019.

    ABOUT BOURBON

    Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,400 skilled employees. Through its 29 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

    BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

    In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

    Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

    CONTACTS

    BOURBON Media relations agency

    Publicis Consultants
    Investor Relations, analysts, shareholders   Vilizara Lazarova
    +33 140 138 607  +33 144 824 634 
    investor-relations@bourbon-online.com

    		vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr
       
    Corporate Communication  
    Christelle Loisel  
    +33 491 136 732  
    christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com

    		 

    Attachment

    Source: BOURBON

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: GBB




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7909.05
    -50.09  ▼  0.63%
    DJIA 26026.10
    -261.34  ▼  0.99%
    S&P 500 2896.21
    -22.44  ▼  0.77%
    Data as of Aug 12, 2019 | 12:44PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar