Bougainville Ventures, Oregon Hemp Farm Signing LOI with USA Hemp to Process 298 Acres of Hemp

USA Hemp Processing Agreement

Worm Casting Farms intends to enter into a Hemp Processing Agreement with USA Hemp to process wet biomass. The percentage split will be determined in a Definitive Agreement entered into after completion of a due diligence period. Both parties will receive dividends to be realized from the business operations of the Hemp Process Agreement.

USA Hemp possesses 298 Acres of hemp to process for Worm Casting Farms with an estimated 4,250,000 lbs of Hemp derived wet biomass per harvest. Worm Casting Farms will invest approximately $2,500,000 USD in processing equipment that will include; a harvester, shredder, separator, dryer, an extraction & distillation unit, and testing facility. A detailed description will be provided in the Definitive Agreement.

10 Acre Oregon Hemp Farm - Update

Further to the Company's news release dated July 11, 2019, announcing the contracting of a mobile processing unit (the "Mobile Processing Unit"), the Company is pleased to report that the Mobile Processing Unit will be arriving at the farm on July 22, 2019. The Mobile Processing Unit will process dried biomass hemp from last year's harvest. The total amount to be processed is approximately 1,700 lbs of bio-mass and processing take approximately 5 days. The anticipated value of the crop is $250,000 USD in gross revenue and the Company anticipates a net revenue before taxes $200,000 USD.

Island Biopharma Inc., -- Update

Further to the Company's news release dated June 11, 2019, the Company has signed a definitive agreement (the "Biopharma Definitive Agreement") to complete the acquisition of Island Biopharma Inc. ("Biopharma"). Biopharma has developed a dedicated line of Cannabidiol derived ("CBD") products which include a proprietary CBD blended tincture product with three specific recipes for anxiety, energy and sleep.

According to an estimate from cannabis industry analysts the hemp-CBD market alone could reach $22 billion by 2022. CBD can be used to effectively to treat epilepsy, anxiety, insomnia and chronic pain. The Island Biopharma CBD line is designed to harness the healing power of cannabis without the psychotropic effects of THC.

Pursuant to the Biopharma Definitive Agreement the Company will acquire 100% of Biopharma assets and current inventory. In return for total consideration consisting of 10 million common shares of Bougainville at a deemed price of CAD$0.07 per share equivalent to CDN$700,000. Biopharma will contribute operational expertise, exclusive licenses for products marketed in North America supported by an intellectual property licensing agreement, and exclusivity for all current and future technology for oil extraction in North America, which will include sourcing of ingredients, nutritional chart, shelf-life, as well as cost of ingredients and contacts. The final evaluation was determined by an independent third-party evaluator.

About Island Biopharma Inc.

Biopharma has developed CBD blended formulas for tincture product with three specific recipes for anxiety, energy and sleep. The philosophy of Biopharma is to create products using the highest quality of bio-active ingredients, and oil extraction methods that preserve the essence of the cannabis plant. Biopharma has studied plant genetics for their therapeutic effects by incorporating modern research techniques and by analyzing the healing and therapeutic benefits of each strain giving the company a huge range of combinations and therapeutic benefits for specific ailments.

About Bougainville Ventures, Inc.

Bougainville Ventures Inc. is dedicated to rapid growth in production, processing, retail and branding of cannabis and cannabis related products. Currently the company provides strategic capital to the thriving cannabis cultivation sector through ownership and development of commercial real estate properties. We offer fully built out turnkey facilities equipped with state-of-the-art growing infrastructure to cannabis growers and processors. Also, the Company is focused on building a strong presence in the hemp industry with the objective of extracting cannabinoids in both Canada and the United States. Along with our flagship Hemp project in Oregon State and the Greenhouse campus in Washington state, the Company has proprietary formulas for cannabis edibles, topical, and tinctures.

