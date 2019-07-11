Bougainville Ventures Hires Processing Company to Process the First 1,700 lbs of Hemp





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOUGAINVILLE VENTURES INC. ("Bougainville" or the "Company") (CSE:BOG) (8BV-FF:Frankfurt Stock Exchange) - The Company is pleased to announce that it has hired a mobile processing company to travel to Portland Oregon from Washington State to process last year's hemp crop. The total amount to be processed is approximately 1,700 lbs of bio-mass and should take about 5 days to process. The anticipated the value of the crop is $250,000 USD.



Andy Jagpal, President Comments:

"This is a great day and milestone reached by our company. Not only have we completed on our LOI with Worm Casting, and planted a successful second crop for 2019, but we are in the midst of reporting revenue this year by processing last year's crop. The estimated value is expected to be $250,000 USD and could be reported as early as the 4th quarter of 2019. To be reporting revenue only after a year of trading is quit the accomplishment for a junior company. Also, the relationship we have established with the mobile processing company will also be able to process this year's harvest as well."

Please visit the link below to view a video of the Oregon Hemp Farm:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bKmnw55GcE&feature=youtube

About Mobile Processor

The extraction company has a mobile extraction laboratory and extractor to service the cannabis sector. The type of services which can be performed on these mobile platforms include: dehydration of plant material, cannabis grinding, solvent-based extraction and filtration, fractional distillation, and odor elimination.

About Bougainville Ventures, Inc.

Bougainville Ventures Inc. is dedicated to rapid growth in production, processing, retail and branding of cannabis and cannabis related products. Currently the company provides strategic capital to the thriving cannabis cultivation sector through ownership and development of commercial real estate properties. We offer fully built out turnkey facilities equipped with state-of-the-art growing infrastructure to cannabis growers and processors. Also, the Company is focused on building a strong presence in the hemp industry with the objective of extracting cannabinoids in both Canada and the United States. Along with our flagship Hemp project in Oregon State and the Greenhouse campus in Washington state, the Company has proprietary formulas for cannabis edibles, topical, and tinctures.

