Bottomline to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 09:33:00 AM EDT


PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:   Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx.
             
What:   Announcement of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
             
When:   On Thursday, August 8, 2019, a press release summarizing the company's financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT.  An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m.
             
Conference Call Details:
    Dial-In Number:   U.S.    (800) 288-8961 
        International   (612) 234-9960
             
    A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 7:00 p.m. on August 8, 2019 through midnight on August 22, 2019.  The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (800) 475-6701 or International (320) 365-3844, Access Code 470537. The conference call will also be available live at https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx .  Following the call, a replay will be available on the website and will remain accessible for a period of 12 months.
     
Contact:   Rick Booth

    Bottomline Technologies
    603-501-6270
    rbooth@bottomline.com 
             
Source: Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

