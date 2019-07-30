Quantcast

B.O.S. to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


RISHON LEZION, Israel, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

BOS will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. EDT - 5:30 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: http://www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

B.O.S is a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics. BOS' Robotics and RFID Division, offers intelligent robotics and RFID systems for industrial and logistics processes as well as for retail store management. BOS' Supply Chain Division provides electronic components, mainly for the aerospace, defense and other industries worldwide. Its services include the consolidation of components from a vast number of suppliers, long term scheduling and kitting. For more information, please visit: www.boscorporate.com or contact:

For more information:

Investor Relations Contact:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

(203) 972-9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com		 Company Contact:

Eyal Cohen, CO-CEO & CFO

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.

+972-542525925

eyalc@boscom.com





 

 

Source: B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: BOSC




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8234.78
-58.55  ▼  0.71%
DJIA 27094.89
-126.46  ▼  0.46%
S&P 500 3002.68
-18.29  ▼  0.61%
Data as of Jul 30, 2019 | 01:25AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar