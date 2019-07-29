B.O.S' RFID and Mobile Division Renamed "Intelligent Robotics and RFID Division"



The new name reflects the expanded scope of the division's operations

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BOSC), a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics, announced today that it has changed the name of its RFID and Mobile Division to "Intelligent Robotics and RFID Division".



Eyal Cohen, BOS' Co-CEO, stated: "With the Imdecol acquisition, we significantly broadened our capabilities and solutions. BOS' legacy offering has been strengthened by the addition of Imdecol's tailor-made robotics that address industrial and logistics process requirements."

Yuval Viner, BOS' Co-CEO, added: "We believe that robotics will be a major growth engine for BOS in the coming years. The new name more accurately captures our long term strategic direction, as we invest significant resources into expanding our international sales platform. We're excited to make the change and are energized about the opportunities we see in the marketplace for our enhanced technology."

About BOS

B.O.S is a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics. BOS' Robotics and RFID Division, offers intelligent robotics and RFID systems for industrial and logistics processes as well as for retail store management. BOS' Supply Chain Division provides electronic components, mainly for the aerospace, defense and other industries worldwide. Its services include the consolidation of components from a vast number of suppliers, long term scheduling and kitting. For more information, please visit: www.boscorporate.com or contact:

Source: B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.