Bonanza Creek Issues Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results and Provides an Operational Update





DENVER, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) ("Bonanza Creek" or the "Company") today issued preliminary second quarter 2019 results, provided an operations update, and announced its second quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call date.



Highlights include:

Second quarter 2019 estimated sales volumes increased 18% sequentially to approximately 24.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d"), with oil representing 62% and liquids representing 78% of total sales volumes

Second quarter 2019 estimated lease operating expenses ("LOE") were $2.87/Boe, down slightly from $2.91/Boe in the first quarter 2019

Second quarter 2019 estimated cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses, which excludes stock compensation, decreased 24% to $3.61/Boe, compared to $4.77/Boe in the first quarter 2019

Second quarter 2019 estimated RMI operating expenses equaled $1.22/Boe, in line with Company expectations

Second quarter capital expenditures totaled $81.7 million

Operations commenced in July on the Company's new oil gathering line to Riverside Terminal

The Company exited the second quarter 2019 with approximately $294 million in liquidity and net debt of approximately $56 million

Mid-year proved reserves increased to 120.0 MMBoe from 116.8 MMBoe at year-end 2018 despite prices declining approximately 6%

"Bonanza Creek delivered strong second quarter production performance and the team continues to drive improvements in our cost structure," said Eric Greager, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The capex increase in Q2 is the result of our drilling and completion activities pacing ahead of schedule. We expect to be on schedule through the second half of the year, and we reiterate our annual capex guidance of $230 to $255 million." Greager concluded, "We continue to be very pleased with the results of our development program, and we look forward to providing additional details on our earnings call in a few weeks."



Upcoming Events

The Company announced that it is scheduled to release its second quarter 2019 operating and financial results after market close on August 7th, 2019 and will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning, August 8th, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bonanzacrk.com. Dial-in information for the conference call is included below.

The Company also announces that members of the Company's management will participate in Enercom's 2019 Oil and Gas Conference in Denver on August 11-14, 2019. The Corporate Presentation used will be accessible on the Company's website at www.bonanzacrk.com under the Investor Relations section.

Type Phone Number Passcode Live participant 877-793-4362 6557808 Replay 855-859-2056 6557808

About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County within the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: "BCEI." For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.

