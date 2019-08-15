Quantcast

See headlines for BONL
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Bonal International Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2020

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 15, 2019, 01:25:00 PM EDT


    ROYAL OAK, Mich., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonal International, Inc. announced that fiscal year 2020 started off slowly.  Revenue was $408,080, off 1.0 percent compared to $412,281 from last year's first quarter.  Net income for the quarter was slightly higher at $2,942 compared to last year's $102 for the first quarter.  Earnings per share for both quarters was $0.00.

    "The all-new computerized system, Model 2800, which was brought to market late in the third quarter of last year, represented a significant portion of our sales activity," said Thomas E. Hebel, President and CEO of Bonal International, Inc.  "Sales from the Model 2800 accounted for over 30 percent of our sales by volume in the quarter.  During the quarter, Israel Aerospace became a first-time customer and Ford Motor bought additional Meta-Lax equipment for another division."

    First Quarter Ending June 30
      2019 2018
    Revenue $408,080 $412,281
    Net Income $2,942 $102
    Net Earnings Per Share $0.00 $0.00
         

    Bonal International, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bonal Technologies, Inc., is the patent holder and world's leading provider of sub-harmonic vibratory stress relief and weld conditioning technology.  Bonal provides three lines of equipment - Meta-Lax® Stress Relief and Weld Conditioning, Pulse Puddle Arc Welding®, and Black Magic® Distortion Control, which are sold in the United States and more than 64 countries worldwide.  Headquartered in Royal Oak, Mich., Bonal serves the aerospace, armament, automotive, petroleum, die-casting, mining, racing, machine tool building, plastic molding, shipbuilding, and welding industries.  Bonal's Meta-Lax technology is used to eliminate thermal stress in metal parts, thereby preventing warping and cracking.  The Meta-Lax technology is applied at a fraction of the costs and energy consumption of competing technologies.  More information can be found at www.Bonal.com or by calling 1-800-META-LAX.

    Contact:   Thomas E. Hebel
    Toll Free:   800.638.2529 ext.236
    International:   248.582.0900 ext.236
    Email:   thebel@bonal.com

     

    Source: Bonal Technologies, Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: BONL




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7747.48
    -26.46  ▼  0.34%
    DJIA 25503.50
    24.08  ▲  0.09%
    S&P 500 2840.25
    -0.35  ▼  0.01%
    Data as of Aug 15, 2019 | 2:40PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar