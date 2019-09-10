Bold360 Optimizes Workflows for Behind-the-Scenes Customer Support Teams



AI-powered search enhancements and advanced management tools bring more effective coaching and empower teams to work smarter, not just harder.

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, LogMeIn (Nasdaq:LOGM) announced enhancements to its AI-powered Bold360 suite that make it easier for supervisors, content managers, and other critical behind-the-scenes customer service teams to work smarter, faster, and improve overall performance. From aggregating valuable information to more advanced agent monitoring, these latest features drive operational efficiencies and empower support teams to deliver a better customer experience.



"Changing customer expectations are shifting the dynamic of customer service teams across the board. In particular, a supervisor's role is evolving from task master and policy enforcer to coach and strategic decision-maker," said Ryan Lester, Senior Director of Customer Engagement Technologies at LogMeIn. "With these latest updates, Bold360 supports the demands of their evolving roles and ensures they spend less time navigating systems and more time guiding their agents to better serve customers."

Building upon the momentum of previous Bold360 releases, these latest improvements offer:

Best-in-Class Knowledge Management Tools: This iteration of the Bold360's Search Optimizer makes it easier than ever for knowledge and content managers to identify gaps and quickly address them, all within a single interface. New functionality includes:

Robust search and filter on customer intents, building on Bold360's industry-leading Voices Dashboard

Task-driven interface to manage unanswered, answered, channeled, and muted intents

Ability to create articles for unresolved intents directly in the Search Optimizer

Add additional phrasings to an article directly from an unresolved intent

Robust Engagement Monitoring: The updated Monitor View arms supervisors with faster access to information they need to act on. With one click, supervisors can see the full content of live chats, chatbot engagements, emails, SMS texts, and messaging channels like Facebook Messenger, allowing them to keep a more detailed watch on engagements and quickly address issues as they arise.

Better Workload Organization: A new chat flagging feature makes it easier for agents to mark an engagement and come back to it later if they need to follow up with a customer or request supervisor review. Additionally, the Monitor View for supervisors can be filtered by agent flags so that supervisors can easily keep tabs on open engagements.

ISO 27001 Certification and New Security Controls: Bold360 has met the ISO 27001 Certification requirements for managing sensitive company information so that it remains secure. Additionally, Bold360 now offers IP Whitelisting for Agent Logins, which gives administrators the ability to restrict which networks agents can log into from the Bold360 Web Workspace. Whitelisting gives administrators peace of mind that their support environment is secure without the burden of manually monitoring logins.

For more information visit: https://www.bold360.com/features/whats-new-september-2019

