BOK Financial Reports Quarterly Earnings of $138 million or $1.93 Per Share

CEO Commentary

Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer, stated, "The second quarter was another in a long line of exceptional earnings performance for BOK Financial. By achieving the highest level of quarterly earnings in the history of the company, our diversified revenue approach was on full display this quarter as continued growth in our loan portfolio was matched by re-energized activity in our fee businesses. Combined strength in these dual pillars of revenue generation, combined with diligent expense management, drove us through a 60 percent efficiency ratio for the first time since the first quarter of 2012. These factors, along with a benign credit environment, affirm our confidence for the remainder of 2019."

Bradshaw continued, "The overall momentum we are building in Colorado and Arizona on the back of the final systems integration of CoBiz last quarter is growing. Now that we've achieved the expense synergies, we are very focused on growing our share and serving our customers in both of these markets, and are pleased to see the progress we've made already."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net income was $137.6 million or $1.93 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019 and $110.6 million and $1.54 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter included a 13 cent per share reduction due to CoBiz integration costs.

Net interest revenue totaled $285.4 million, an increase of $7.3 million. Net interest margin was consistent at 3.30 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. Recovery of foregone interest and an increase in loan discount accretion added 10 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter.

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $176.1 million, an increase of $15.6 million led by increases in trading revenue and mortgage banking revenue. Lower mortgage interest rates have increased mortgage production and related trading activity.

Operating expense decreased $10.0 million to $277.1 million. The first quarter of 2019 included $12.7 million of integration costs. Excluding first quarter integration costs, personnel expenses decreased $5.6 million as efficiencies are recognized from the CoBiz acquisition.

A $5.0 million provision for credit losses was recorded in the second quarter of 2019. The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $204 million or 0.92 percent of outstanding loans compared to $207 million or 0.95 percent in the previous quarter.

Average loans increased $238 million to $22.0 billion and period-end loans increased $497 million to $22.3 billion. Average deposits increased $548 million to $25.2 billion and period-end deposits were relatively consistent with the prior quarter.

The Company repurchased 250,000 shares at an average price of $80.50 per share.

Commercial Banking

Contributed $106.9 million to net income, an increase of $20.8 million over the prior quarter. Net interest revenue increased by $34.0 million, primarily driven by the allocation of acquired loans to the business lines. Fee revenue increased $3.1 million, while operating expense increased $12.8 million.

Average loans grew by $347 million, excluding the allocation of acquired loans in the second quarter. Average deposits increased $226 million.

Consumer Banking

Contributed $16.3 million to net income, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the first quarter. Net interest revenue increased $1.6 million, fee revenue increased $6.0 million and operating expense increased $3.9 million.

The recent decrease in mortgage interest rates has spurred mortgage origination activity in the second quarter. Mortgage production volume increased $197 million to $810 million and gain on sale margin increased 18 basis points to 1.46 percent.

Wealth Management

Contributed $25.5 million to net income, an increase of $1.8 million compared to the prior quarter. While net interest revenue decreased slightly, fees and commissions revenue increased $12.7 million largely due to an increase in brokerage and trading revenue. Operating expense increased $7.9 million.

Assets under management or administration were $81.8 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $78.9 billion at March 31, 2019. Fiduciary assets totaled $49.3 billion at June 30, 2019 and $46.4 billion at March 31, 2019.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $285.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, a $7.3 million increase over the first quarter of 2019. Recoveries of foregone interest on non-accruing loans added $3.4 million. The second quarter of 2019 included $13.4 million of purchase accounting discount accretion while the first quarter of 2019 included $7.8 million.

Net interest margin was 3.30 percent, consistent with the previous quarter. The recovery of foregone interest and increase in loan discount accretion added approximately 10 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter. Excluding these items, the yield on average earning assets was 4.31 percent, a 6 basis point decrease while the yield on the loan portfolio was 5.09 percent, down 2 basis points. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio increased 6 basis points to 2.63 percent. The yield on the trading securities portfolio, which moves with long term interest rates because it turns over rapidly, was down 29 basis points.

Funding costs were 1.70 percent, up 4 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 9 basis points to 1.13 percent. The cost of other borrowed funds was down 1 basis point to 2.53 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was relatively unchanged at 49 basis points.

Average earning assets increased $933 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. Average available for sale securities increased $553 million. Average loan balances were up $238 million. Average fair value option securities balances increased $304 million. Average trading securities balances decreased $211 million. Average interest-bearing deposit balances increased $652 million and average borrowed funds increased $169 million compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Fees and Commissions Revenue

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $176.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $15.6 million over the first quarter of 2019.

Lower mortgage interest rates have positively affected both our brokerage and trading and mortgage banking revenue. Brokerage and trading revenue increased $8.9 million due to increased trading volumes. Mortgage banking revenue increased $4.3 million due to a $197 million increase in production volume and an 18 basis point increase in gain on sale margin.

Fiduciary and asset management revenue increased $1.7 million over the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to seasonal tax fees collected in the second quarter. Transaction card revenue increased $1.2 million due to increased transaction volume.

Operating Expense

Total operating expense was $277.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $10.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2019 included $12.7 million of CoBiz integration costs. The following discussion excludes the impact of these costs.

Personnel expense decreased $5.6 million. CoBiz system integration was completed near the end of the first quarter which enabled us to fully realize expected operating efficiencies related to the acquisition. Regular compensation decreased $1.8 million while incentive compensation expense decreased $1.7 million. Employee benefits also decreased $2.0 million.

Non-personnel expense increased $8.3 million. Business promotion expense increased $2.9 million, primarily due to advertising expenses related to marketing our BOK Financial brand in the Colorado and Arizona markets. Insurance expense is up $1.9 million largely due to adjustments to deposit insurance expense related to the CoBiz integration. Increases in professional fees and services of $1.7 million and mortgage banking costs of $1.6 million were partially offset by a decrease in net losses and expenses of repossessed assets of $1.4 million. In addition, a $1.0 million cash charitable donation was made to the BOKF Foundation in the second quarter.

Loans, Deposits and Capital

Loans

Outstanding loans were $22.3 billion at June 30, 2019, up $497 million over March 31, 2019, largely related to growth in commercial and commercial real estate balances.

Outstanding commercial loan balances grew by $375 million or 3 percent over March 31, 2019. Energy loan balances were up $216 million. Wholesale/retail sector loans increased $86 million. Other commercial and industrial loans increased $28 million and services sector loans increased by $22 million.

Commercial real estate loan balances increased $109 million or 2 percent compared to March 31, 2019 due to our strong ongoing commitment volume. Loans secured by multifamily residential properties increased $90 million. Loans secured by industrial properties increased $61 million. Loans secured by office buildings increased $23 million. This growth was partially offset by a $65 million decrease in retail facilities.

Deposits

Period-end deposits totaled $25.3 billion at June 30, 2019, a $27 million decrease compared to March 31, 2019. Demand deposit balances decreased $429 million. Interest-bearing transaction account balances grew by $375 million. Time deposit balances increased by $30 million. Average deposits were $25.2 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $548 million compared to March 31, 2019. Total interest-bearing deposits increased $652 million partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $104 million.

Capital

The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.84 percent at June 30, 2019. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.84 percent, total capital ratio was 12.34 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.75 percent at June 30, 2019. At March 31, 2019, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.71 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.71 percent, total capital ratio was 12.24 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.76 percent.

The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.69 percent at June 30, 2019 and 8.64 percent at March 31, 2019. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $297 million or 1.33 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at June 30, 2019, compared to $262 million or 1.20 percent at March 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $194 million or 0.88 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at June 30, 2019, compared to $163 million or 0.75 percent at March 31, 2019.

Nonaccruing loans were $184 million or 0.83 percent of outstanding loans at June 30, 2019. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $123 million or 0.86 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $22 million or 0.46 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing residential mortgage loans totaled $38 million or 1.77 percent of outstanding residential mortgage loans.

Nonaccruing loans increased $31 million from March 31, 2019, primarily due to a $36 million increase in energy loans. Healthcare sector loans decreased $2.6 million. New nonaccruing loans identified in the second quarter totaled $54 million, offset by $7.1 million in payments received and $13 million in charge-offs.

Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $161 million at June 30, compared to $169 million at March 31. The decrease was primarily due to energy and manufacturing loans, partially offset by an increase in other commercial and industrial loans and loans secured by multifamily commercial real estate.

Net charge-offs were $7.7 million or 0.14 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $10.1 million or 0.19 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the first quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were 0.20 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Gross charge-offs were $13.2 million for the second quarter compared to $11.8 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Based on an evaluation of all credit factors, including overall loan portfolio growth, changes in nonaccruing and potential problem loans and net charge-offs, the company determined that a $5.0 million provision for credit losses was appropriate for the second quarter of 2019. The company recorded an $8.0 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2019.

The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $204 million or 0.92 percent of outstanding loans and 115 percent of nonaccruing loans at June 30, 2019, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. Excluding loans acquired in the CoBiz acquisition, which are measured at acquisition-date fair value, the combined allowance for loan losses was 1.03 percent of outstanding loans and 126 percent of nonaccruing loans at June 30, 2019 compared to 1.09 percent of outstanding loans and 159 percent of nonaccruing loans at March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $203 million and the accrual for off-balance sheet credit losses was $1.9 million. At March 31, 2019, the combined allowance for credit losses was $207 million or 0.95 percent of outstanding loans and 142 percent of nonaccruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The allowance for loan losses was $205 million and the accrual for off-balance sheet credit losses was $1.8 million.

Securities and Derivatives

The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $10.5 billion at June 30, 2019, a $1.5 billion increase compared to March 31, 2019. At June 30, 2019, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $7.4 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $3.1 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At June 30, 2019, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $132 million compared to a $2.6 million net unrealized loss at March 31, 2019.

Trading securities decreased $240 million to $1.9 billion during the second quarter of 2019. The company holds an inventory of securities, predominately composed of U.S. agency residential mortgage-backed securities, in support of sales to a variety of customers, including banks, corporations, insurance companies, money managers, and others.

The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities increased $431 million to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2019.

The net economic cost of the changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $7.3 million during the second quarter of 2019, including a $29.6 million decrease in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, a $21.0 million increase in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, and $1.3 million of related net interest revenue.

Commercial Banking

Net income for Commercial Banking was $106.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $20.8 million over the first quarter of 2019. Net interest revenue increased $34.0 million largely as a result of the allocation of acquired loans to the business line during the second quarter.

Excluding acquired loans and deposits, average loans increased $347 million or 2 percent while average customer deposits increased $226 million or 2 percent. We continue to see a shift in the deposit mix from demand deposit balances to interest bearing deposit balances.

Fees and commissions revenue increased $3.1 million, primarily due to an increase in loan syndication fees based on the timing of completed transactions and increased transaction card revenues related to a seasonal increase in transaction volume. Operating expense increased $12.8 million primarily due to an increase in personnel expenses as a result of the allocation of CoBiz personnel to the business line.

Consumer Banking

Net income from Consumer Banking was $16.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.0 million.

Net interest revenue from Consumer Banking activities increased $1.6 million largely due to an increase in interest earned on the fair value option portfolio combined with increased deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. Average loans increased $46 million or 3 percent and average deposits increased $454 million or 7 percent.

Revenues from mortgage banking activities increased $4.3 million over the prior quarter due to lower interest rates. Mortgage production volume increased $197 million or 32 percent and the gain on sale margin climbed to 1.46 percent from 1.28 percent. Deposit service charges also increased $1.1 million due to two more days in the quarter compared to the previous quarter.

Operating expenses increased $3.9 million, nearly all related to non-personnel expenses. Mortgage banking costs increased $1.6 million related to increased payoffs as mortgage interest rates declined during the quarter. Business promotion expense increased $1.6 million primarily due to additional brand marketing.

Wealth Management

Net income for Wealth Management increased $1.8 million to $25.5 million during the second quarter of 2019. An increase in brokerage and trading revenue was partially offset by a decrease in net interest revenue and an increase in operating expenses.

Brokerage and trading revenue increased $8.4 million due to an increase in trading activity and volumes as a result of favorable interest rate changes. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in interest received on trading securities and an increase in funding costs. Fiduciary and asset management revenue increased $3.4 million largely due to a seasonal increase related to tax fees collected in the second quarter as well as increased assets under management. Operating expenses increased $7.9 million, including $6.1 million related to personnel expenses and $1.9 million related to other operating expenses.

Average loans increased $199 million to $1.6 billion. Average deposits increased $561 million to $6.2 billion, primarily due to an increase in interest-bearing transaction account balances. Assets under management or administration were $81.8 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $78.9 billion at March 31, 2019. Fiduciary assets totaled $49.3 billion at June 30, 2019 and $46.4 billion at March 31, 2019.

BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(In thousands) June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 739,109 $ 718,297 Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 596,382 564,404 Trading securities 1,900,395 2,140,326 Investment securities 327,677 331,466 Available for sale securities 10,514,414 9,025,198 Fair value option securities 1,138,819 707,994 Restricted equity securities 461,017 376,429 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 193,570 160,157 Loans: Commercial 14,336,908 13,961,975 Commercial real estate 4,710,033 4,600,651 Residential mortgage 2,170,822 2,192,620 Personal 1,037,889 1,003,734 Total loans 22,255,652 21,758,980 Allowance for loan losses (202,534 ) (205,340 ) Loans, net of allowance 22,053,118 21,553,640 Premises and equipment, net 468,368 468,293 Receivables 213,608 224,887 Goodwill 1,048,091 1,048,091 Intangible assets, net 124,473 129,482 Mortgage servicing rights 208,308 238,193 Real estate and other repossessed assets, net 16,940 17,139 Derivative contracts, net 415,221 359,223 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 384,193 384,174 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 583,421 966,455 Other assets 505,949 469,114 TOTAL ASSETS $ 41,893,073 $ 39,882,962 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 9,667,557 $ 10,096,552 Interest-bearing transaction 12,851,943 12,476,977 Savings 557,683 559,884 Time 2,227,938 2,198,389 Total deposits 25,305,121 25,331,802 Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 2,331,947 1,439,673 Other borrowings 7,823,809 7,341,093 Subordinated debentures 275,892 275,880 Accrued interest, taxes and expense 181,413 173,434 Due on unsettled securities purchases 565,268 186,401 Derivative contracts, net 381,454 299,698 Other liabilities 309,694 303,272 TOTAL LIABILITIES 37,174,598 35,351,253 Shareholders' equity: Capital, surplus and retained earnings 4,610,869 4,526,404 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 98,569 (3,531 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,709,438 4,522,873 Non-controlling interests 9,037 8,836 TOTAL EQUITY 4,718,475 4,531,709 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 41,893,073 $ 39,882,962





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 ASSETS Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents $ 535,491 $ 537,903 $ 563,132 $ 688,872 $ 1,673,387 Trading securities 1,757,335 1,968,399 1,929,601 1,762,794 1,482,302 Investment securities 328,482 343,282 364,737 379,566 399,088 Available for sale securities 9,435,668 8,883,054 8,704,963 8,129,214 8,163,142 Fair value option securities 898,772 594,349 277,575 469,398 487,192 Restricted equity securities 413,812 395,432 362,729 328,842 348,546 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 192,102 145,040 179,553 207,488 218,600 Loans: Commercial 14,175,057 13,966,521 13,587,344 11,484,200 11,189,899 Commercial real estate 4,656,861 4,602,149 4,747,784 3,774,470 3,660,166 Residential mortgage 2,146,315 2,193,334 2,222,063 1,956,089 1,915,015 Personal 1,026,172 1,004,061 1,022,140 989,026 986,162 Total loans 22,004,405 21,766,065 21,579,331 18,203,785 17,751,242 Allowance for loan losses (205,532 ) (206,092 ) (209,613 ) (214,160 ) (222,856 ) Total loans, net 21,798,873 21,559,973 21,369,718 17,989,625 17,528,386 Total earning assets 35,360,535 34,427,432 33,752,008 29,955,799 30,300,643 Cash and due from banks 703,294 705,411 731,700 578,905 571,333 Derivative contracts, net 328,802 262,927 299,319 294,126 318,375 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 384,974 382,538 379,893 322,038 319,507 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 1,437,462 1,224,700 799,548 768,785 618,240 Other assets 2,629,710 2,669,673 2,423,275 1,776,164 1,777,937 TOTAL ASSETS $ 40,844,777 $ 39,672,681 $ 38,385,743 $ 33,695,817 $ 33,906,035 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 9,883,965 $ 9,988,088 $ 10,648,683 $ 9,325,002 $ 9,223,327 Interest-bearing transaction 12,512,282 11,931,539 11,773,651 10,010,031 10,189,354 Savings 558,738 541,575 526,275 503,821 503,671 Time 2,207,391 2,153,277 2,146,786 2,097,441 2,138,880 Total deposits 25,162,376 24,614,479 25,095,395 21,936,295 22,055,232 Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 2,066,950 2,033,036 1,205,568 1,193,583 593,250 Other borrowings 7,175,617 7,040,279 6,361,141 5,765,440 6,497,020 Subordinated debentures 275,887 275,882 276,378 144,702 144,692 Derivative contracts, net 283,484 273,786 268,848 185,029 235,543 Due on unsettled securities purchases 821,688 453,937 493,887 544,263 527,804 Other liabilities 460,732 501,788 341,438 311,605 340,322 TOTAL LIABILITIES 36,246,734 35,193,187 34,042,655 30,080,917 30,393,863 Total equity 4,598,043 4,479,494 4,343,088 3,614,900 3,512,172 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 40,844,777 $ 39,672,681 $ 38,385,743 $ 33,695,817 $ 33,906,035





STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest revenue $ 390,820 $ 294,180 $ 766,894 $ 559,587 Interest expense 105,388 55,618 203,360 101,289 Net interest revenue 285,432 238,562 563,534 458,298 Provision for credit losses 5,000 — 13,000 (5,000 ) Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 280,432 238,562 550,534 463,298 Other operating revenue: Brokerage and trading revenue 40,526 26,488 72,143 57,136 Transaction card revenue 21,915 20,975 42,653 41,965 Fiduciary and asset management revenue 45,025 41,692 88,383 83,524 Deposit service charges and fees 28,074 27,834 56,317 54,994 Mortgage banking revenue 28,131 26,346 51,965 52,371 Other revenue 12,437 13,923 25,199 26,882 Total fees and commissions 176,108 157,258 336,660 316,872 Other gains, net 3,480 4,578 6,456 3,286 Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 11,150 (3,057 ) 15,817 (8,742 ) Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 9,853 (3,341 ) 19,518 (20,905 ) Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (29,555 ) 1,723 (50,221 ) 22,929 Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net 1,029 (762 ) 1,105 (1,052 ) Total other operating revenue 172,065 156,399 329,335 312,388 Other operating expense: Personnel 160,342 138,947 329,570 278,894 Business promotion 10,142 7,686 18,016 13,696 Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation 1,000 — 1,000 — Professional fees and services 13,002 14,978 29,141 25,178 Net occupancy and equipment 26,880 22,761 56,401 46,807 Insurance 6,454 6,245 11,293 12,838 Data processing and communications 29,735 27,739 61,184 55,556 Printing, postage and supplies 4,107 4,011 8,992 8,100 Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 580 2,722 2,576 10,427 Amortization of intangible assets 5,138 1,386 10,329 2,686 Mortgage banking costs 11,545 12,890 21,451 23,039 Other expense 8,212 7,111 14,341 13,685 Total other operating expense 277,137 246,476 564,294 490,906 Net income before taxes 175,360 148,485 315,575 284,780 Federal and state income taxes 37,580 33,330 67,530 64,278 Net income 137,780 115,155 248,045 220,502 Net gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 217 783 (130 ) 568 Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 137,563 $ 114,372 $ 248,175 $ 219,934 Average shares outstanding: Basic 70,887,063 64,901,975 71,135,414 64,874,567 Diluted 70,902,033 64,937,226 71,151,558 64,912,552 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.93 $ 1.75 $ 3.47 $ 3.36 Diluted $ 1.93 $ 1.75 $ 3.46 $ 3.36





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Capital: Period-end shareholders' equity $ 4,709,438 $ 4,522,873 $ 4,432,109 $ 3,615,032 $ 3,553,431 Risk weighted assets $ 32,040,741 $ 31,601,558 $ 30,742,295 $ 27,398,072 $ 27,004,559 Risk-based capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 10.84 % 10.71 % 10.92 % 12.07 % 11.92 % Tier 1 10.84 % 10.71 % 10.92 % 12.07 % 11.92 % Total capital 12.34 % 12.24 % 12.50 % 13.37 % 13.26 % Leverage ratio 8.75 % 8.76 % 8.96 % 9.90 % 9.57 % Tangible common equity ratio1 8.69 % 8.64 % 8.82 % 9.55 % 9.21 % Common stock: Book value per share $ 66.15 $ 63.30 $ 61.45 $ 55.25 $ 54.30 Tangible book value per share 49.68 46.82 45.03 47.90 46.95 Market value per share: High $ 88.17 $ 93.72 $ 98.29 $ 105.22 $ 106.65 Low $ 72.60 $ 72.11 $ 69.96 $ 92.40 $ 92.39 Cash dividends paid $ 35,631 $ 35,885 $ 35,977 $ 32,591 $ 29,340 Dividend payout ratio 25.90 % 32.44 % 33.17 % 27.79 % 25.65 % Shares outstanding, net 71,198,270 71,449,982 72,122,932 65,434,258 65,439,090 Stock buy-back program: Shares repurchased 250,000 705,609 525,000 — 8,257 Amount $ 20,125 $ 60,577 $ 45,057 $ — $ 824 Average price per share $ 80.50 $ 85.85 $ 85.82 $ — $ 99.84 Performance ratios (quarter annualized): Return on average assets 1.35 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.38 % 1.35 % Return on average equity 12.02 % 10.04 % 9.93 % 12.95 % 13.14 % Net interest margin 3.30 % 3.30 % 3.40 % 3.21 % 3.17 % Efficiency ratio 59.51 % 64.80 % 63.25 % 61.60 % 61.77 % Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: 1 Tangible common equity ratio: Total shareholders' equity $ 4,709,438 $ 4,522,873 $ 4,432,109 $ 3,615,032 $ 3,553,431 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,172,564 1,177,573 1,184,112 480,800 481,366 Tangible common equity $ 3,536,874 $ 3,345,300 $ 3,247,997 $ 3,134,232 $ 3,072,065 Total assets $ 41,893,073 $ 39,882,962 $ 38,020,504 $ 33,289,864 $ 33,833,107 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,172,564 1,177,573 1,184,112 480,800 481,366 Tangible assets $ 40,720,509 $ 38,705,389 $ 36,836,392 $ 32,809,064 $ 33,351,741 Tangible common equity ratio 8.69 % 8.64 % 8.82 % 9.55 % 9.21 % FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Other data: Tax equivalent interest $ 3,481 $ 2,529 $ 3,067 $ 1,894 $ 1,983 Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities $ 131,780 $ (2,609 ) $ (95,271 ) $ (216,793 ) $ (180,602 ) Mortgage banking: Mortgage production revenue $ 11,869 $ 7,868 $ 5,073 $ 7,250 $ 9,915 Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 729,841 $ 510,527 $ 497,353 $ 651,076 $ 773,910 Add: current period-end outstanding commitments 344,087 263,434 160,848 197,752 251,231 Less: prior period end outstanding commitments 263,434 160,848 197,752 251,231 298,318 Total mortgage production volume $ 810,494 $ 613,113 $ 460,449 $ 597,597 $ 726,823 Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale 31 % 30 % 23 % 23 % 22 % Gain on sale margin 1.46 % 1.28 % 1.10 % 1.21 % 1.36 % Mortgage servicing revenue $ 16,262 $ 15,966 $ 16,807 $ 16,286 $ 16,431 Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others 21,418,690 21,581,835 21,706,541 21,895,041 21,986,065 Average mortgage servicing revenue rates 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.30 % 0.30 % Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge: Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net $ 11,128 $ 4,432 $ 12,162 $ (2,843 ) $ (3,070 ) Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 9,853 9,665 (282 ) (4,385 ) (3,341 ) Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights 20,981 14,097 11,880 (7,228 ) (6,411 ) Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (29,555 ) (20,666 ) (24,233 ) 5,972 1,723 Loss on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue (8,574 ) (6,569 ) (12,353 ) (1,256 ) (4,688 ) Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2 1,296 1,129 695 1,100 1,203 Total economic cost of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges $ (7,278 ) $ (5,440 ) $ (11,658 ) $ (156 ) $ (3,485 )

2 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.

QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Interest revenue $ 390,820 $ 376,074 $ 365,592 $ 303,247 $ 294,180 Interest expense 105,388 97,972 79,906 62,364 55,618 Net interest revenue 285,432 278,102 285,686 240,883 238,562 Provision for credit losses 5,000 8,000 9,000 4,000 — Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 280,432 270,102 276,686 236,883 238,562 Other operating revenue: Brokerage and trading revenue 40,526 31,617 28,101 23,086 26,488 Transaction card revenue 21,915 20,738 20,664 21,396 20,975 Fiduciary and asset management revenue 45,025 43,358 43,665 57,514 41,692 Deposit service charges and fees 28,074 28,243 29,393 27,765 27,834 Mortgage banking revenue 28,131 23,834 21,880 23,536 26,346 Other revenue 12,437 12,762 16,404 12,900 13,923 Total fees and commissions 176,108 160,552 160,107 166,197 157,258 Other gains (losses), net 3,480 2,976 (8,305 ) 2,754 4,578 Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 11,150 4,667 11,167 (2,847 ) (3,057 ) Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net 9,853 9,665 (282 ) (4,385 ) (3,341 ) Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (29,555 ) (20,666 ) (24,233 ) 5,972 1,723 Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net 1,029 76 (1,999 ) 250 (762 ) Total other operating revenue 172,065 157,270 136,455 167,941 156,399 Other operating expense: Personnel 160,342 169,228 160,706 143,531 138,947 Business promotion 10,142 7,874 9,207 7,620 7,686 Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation 1,000 — 2,846 — — Professional fees and services 13,002 16,139 20,712 13,209 14,978 Net occupancy and equipment 26,880 29,521 27,780 23,394 22,761 Insurance 6,454 4,839 4,248 6,232 6,245 Data processing and communications 29,735 31,449 27,575 31,665 27,739 Printing, postage and supplies 4,107 4,885 5,232 3,837 4,011 Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 580 1,996 2,581 4,044 2,722 Amortization of intangible assets 5,138 5,191 5,331 1,603 1,386 Mortgage banking costs 11,545 9,906 11,518 11,741 12,890 Other expense 8,212 6,129 6,907 5,741 7,111 Total other operating expense 277,137 287,157 284,643 252,617 246,476 Net income before taxes 175,360 140,215 128,498 152,207 148,485 Federal and state income taxes 37,580 29,950 20,121 34,662 33,330 Net income 137,780 110,265 108,377 117,545 115,155 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 217 (347 ) (79 ) 289 783 Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 137,563 $ 110,612 $ 108,456 $ 117,256 $ 114,372 Average shares outstanding: Basic 70,887,063 71,387,070 71,808,029 64,901,095 64,901,975 Diluted 70,902,033 71,404,388 71,833,334 64,934,351 64,937,226 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.93 $ 1.54 $ 1.50 $ 1.79 $ 1.75 Diluted $ 1.93 $ 1.54 $ 1.50 $ 1.79 $ 1.75





LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(In thousands) June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Commercial: Energy $ 3,921,353 $ 3,705,099 $ 3,590,333 $ 3,294,867 $ 3,147,219 Services 3,309,458 3,287,563 3,258,192 2,603,862 2,516,676 Healthcare 2,926,510 2,915,885 2,799,277 2,437,323 2,353,722 Wholesale/retail 1,793,118 1,706,900 1,621,158 1,650,729 1,699,554 Public finance 795,659 803,083 804,550 418,578 433,408 Manufacturing 761,357 742,374 730,521 660,582 647,816 Other commercial and industrial 829,453 801,071 832,047 510,160 550,644 Total commercial 14,336,908 13,961,975 13,636,078 11,576,101 11,349,039 Commercial real estate: Multifamily 1,300,372 1,210,358 1,288,065 1,120,166 1,056,984 Office 1,056,306 1,033,158 1,072,920 824,829 820,127 Retail 825,399 890,685 919,082 759,423 768,024 Industrial 828,569 767,757 778,106 696,774 653,384 Residential construction and land development 141,509 149,686 148,584 101,872 118,999 Other commercial real estate 557,878 549,007 558,056 301,611 294,702 Total commercial real estate 4,710,033 4,600,651 4,764,813 3,804,675 3,712,220 Residential mortgage: Permanent mortgage 1,088,370 1,098,481 1,122,610 1,094,926 1,068,412 Permanent mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 195,373 193,308 190,866 180,718 169,653 Home equity 887,079 900,831 916,557 696,098 704,185 Total residential mortgage 2,170,822 2,192,620 2,230,033 1,971,742 1,942,250 Personal 1,037,889 1,003,734 1,025,806 996,941 1,000,187 Total $ 22,255,652 $ 21,758,980 $ 21,656,730 $ 18,349,459 $ 18,003,696





LOANS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands) June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Oklahoma: Commercial $ 3,762,234 $ 3,551,054 $ 3,491,117 $ 3,609,109 $ 3,465,407 Commercial real estate 717,970 665,190 700,756 651,315 662,665 Residential mortgage 1,403,398 1,417,381 1,440,566 1,429,843 1,403,658 Personal 382,764 374,807 375,543 376,201 362,846 Total Oklahoma 6,266,366 6,008,432 6,007,982 6,066,468 5,894,576 Texas: Commercial 5,877,265 5,754,018 5,438,133 5,115,646 4,922,451 Commercial real estate 1,341,609 1,344,810 1,341,783 1,354,679 1,336,101 Residential mortgage 272,878 265,927 266,805 253,265 243,400 Personal 400,585 396,794 394,743 381,452 394,021 Total Texas 7,892,337 7,761,549 7,441,464 7,105,042 6,895,973 New Mexico: Commercial 350,520 342,915 340,489 325,048 305,167 Commercial real estate 385,058 371,416 383,670 392,494 386,878 Residential mortgage 82,390 85,326 87,346 88,110 90,581 Personal 10,236 11,065 10,662 11,659 11,107 Total New Mexico 828,204 810,722 822,167 817,311 793,733 Arkansas: Commercial 87,896 79,286 111,338 102,237 93,217 Commercial real estate 149,300 142,551 141,898 106,701 90,807 Residential mortgage 7,463 7,731 7,537 7,278 6,927 Personal 11,208 11,550 11,955 12,126 12,331 Total Arkansas 255,867 241,118 272,728 228,342 203,282 Colorado: Commercial 2,325,742 2,231,703 2,275,069 1,132,500 1,165,721 Commercial real estate 1,023,410 957,348 963,575 354,543 267,065 Residential mortgage 241,780 241,722 251,849 68,694 64,839 Personal 72,537 65,812 72,916 56,999 60,504 Total Colorado 3,663,469 3,496,585 3,563,409 1,612,736 1,558,129 Arizona: Commercial 1,330,415 1,335,140 1,320,139 621,658 681,852 Commercial real estate 761,243 791,466 889,903 666,562 710,784 Residential mortgage 91,684 98,973 97,959 44,659 47,010 Personal 76,335 61,875 68,546 67,280 65,541 Total Arizona 2,259,677 2,287,454 2,376,547 1,400,159 1,505,187 Kansas/Missouri: Commercial 602,836 667,859 659,793 669,903 715,224 Commercial real estate 331,443 327,870 343,228 278,381 257,920 Residential mortgage 71,229 75,560 77,971 79,893 85,835 Personal 84,224 81,831 91,441 91,224 93,837 Total Kansas/Missouri 1,089,732 1,153,120 1,172,433 1,119,401 1,152,816 TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 22,255,652 $ 21,758,980 $ 21,656,730 $ 18,349,459 $ 18,003,696

Loans attributed to a geographical region may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.

DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands) June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Oklahoma: Demand $ 3,279,359 $ 3,432,239 $ 3,610,593 $ 3,564,307 $ 3,867,934 Interest-bearing: Transaction 7,020,484 6,542,548 6,445,831 6,010,972 5,968,459 Savings 307,785 309,875 288,210 288,080 289,202 Time 1,253,804 1,217,371 1,118,643 1,128,810 1,207,471 Total interest-bearing 8,582,073 8,069,794 7,852,684 7,427,862 7,465,132 Total Oklahoma 11,861,432 11,502,033 11,463,277 10,992,169 11,333,066 Texas: Demand 2,974,005 2,966,743 3,291,433 3,357,669 3,321,980 Interest-bearing: Transaction 2,453,619 2,385,305 2,295,169 2,182,114 2,169,155 Savings 103,125 101,849 99,624 97,909 97,809 Time 425,253 419,269 423,880 453,119 445,500 Total interest-bearing 2,981,997 2,906,423 2,818,673 2,733,142 2,712,464 Total Texas 5,956,002 5,873,166 6,110,106 6,090,811 6,034,444 New Mexico: Demand 630,861 662,362 691,692 722,188 770,974 Interest-bearing: Transaction 557,881 573,203 571,347 593,760 586,593 Savings 62,636 61,497 58,194 57,794 59,415 Time 232,569 228,212 224,515 221,513 212,689 Total interest-bearing 853,086 862,912 854,056 873,067 858,697 Total New Mexico 1,483,947 1,525,274 1,545,748 1,595,255 1,629,671 Arkansas: Demand 29,176 31,624 36,800 36,579 39,896 Interest-bearing: Transaction 148,485 147,964 91,593 128,001 143,298 Savings 1,783 1,785 1,632 1,826 1,885 Time 7,810 8,321 8,726 10,214 10,771 Total interest-bearing 158,078 158,070 101,951 140,041 155,954 Total Arkansas 187,254 189,694 138,751 176,620 195,850 Colorado: Demand 1,621,820 1,897,547 1,658,473 593,442 529,912 Interest-bearing: Transaction 1,800,271 1,844,632 1,899,203 622,520 701,362 Savings 57,263 58,919 57,289 40,308 38,176 Time 246,198 261,235 274,877 217,628 208,049 Total interest-bearing 2,103,732 2,164,786 2,231,369 880,456 947,587 Total Colorado 3,725,552 4,062,333 3,889,842 1,473,898 1,477,499 Arizona: Demand 700,480 695,238 707,402 365,878 383,627 Interest-bearing: Transaction 560,429 621,735 575,567 130,105 193,687 Savings 11,966 12,144 10,545 3,559 3,935 Time 43,099 44,004 43,051 23,927 22,447 Total interest-bearing 615,494 677,883 629,163 157,591 220,069 Total Arizona 1,315,974 1,373,121 1,336,565 523,469 603,696 Kansas/Missouri: Demand 431,856 410,799 418,199 423,560 459,636 Interest-bearing: Transaction 310,774 361,590 327,866 322,747 401,545 Savings 13,125 13,815 13,721 13,125 13,052 Time 19,205 19,977 19,688 20,635 20,805 Total interest-bearing 343,104 395,382 361,275 356,507 435,402 Total Kansas/Missouri 774,960 806,181 779,474 780,067 895,038 TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 25,305,121 $ 25,331,802 $ 25,263,763 $ 21,632,289 $ 22,169,264





NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 2.57 % 2.56 % 2.23 % 1.98 % 1.86 % Trading securities 3.59 % 3.88 % 4.10 % 3.98 % 3.63 % Investment securities 4.41 % 4.50 % 4.26 % 4.06 % 3.95 % Available for sale securities 2.63 % 2.57 % 2.51 % 2.37 % 2.30 % Fair value option securities 3.34 % 3.62 % 3.56 % 3.25 % 3.16 % Restricted equity securities 6.30 % 6.42 % 6.39 % 6.36 % 6.21 % Residential mortgage loans held for sale 3.65 % 4.58 % 4.00 % 4.27 % 4.28 % Loans 5.39 % 5.26 % 5.09 % 4.80 % 4.80 % Allowance for loan losses Loans, net of allowance 5.45 % 5.31 % 5.14 % 4.86 % 4.86 % Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets 4.51 % 4.46 % 4.33 % 4.04 % 3.91 % COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction 1.04 % 0.94 % 0.79 % 0.67 % 0.55 % Savings 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.08 % Time 1.90 % 1.80 % 1.54 % 1.40 % 1.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.13 % 1.04 % 0.87 % 0.77 % 0.66 % Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 2.08 % 2.07 % 1.36 % 1.25 % 0.53 % Other borrowings 2.67 % 2.68 % 2.51 % 2.20 % 1.96 % Subordinated debt 5.53 % 5.51 % 5.38 % 5.55 % 5.67 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.70 % 1.66 % 1.42 % 1.25 % 1.11 % Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread 2.81 % 2.80 % 2.91 % 2.79 % 2.80 % Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.42 % 0.37 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.30 % 3.30 % 3.40 % 3.21 % 3.17 %

Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.

CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratios) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccruing loans: Commercial $ 123,395 $ 90,358 $ 99,841 $ 109,490 $ 120,978 Commercial real estate 21,670 21,508 21,621 1,316 1,996 Residential mortgage 38,477 40,409 41,555 41,917 42,343 Personal 237 302 230 269 340 Total nonaccruing loans 183,779 152,577 163,247 152,992 165,657 Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 95,989 91,787 86,428 83,347 75,374 Real estate and other repossessed assets 16,940 17,139 17,487 24,515 27,891 Total nonperforming assets $ 296,708 $ 261,503 $ 267,162 $ 260,854 $ 268,922 Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 193,976 $ 162,770 $ 173,602 $ 169,717 $ 185,981 Nonaccruing loans by loan class: Commercial: Energy $ 71,632 $ 35,332 $ 47,494 $ 54,033 $ 65,597 Services 10,087 9,555 8,567 4,097 4,377 Healthcare 16,148 18,768 16,538 15,704 16,125 Manufacturing 8,613 9,548 8,919 9,202 2,991 Wholesale/retail 1,390 1,425 1,316 9,249 14,095 Public finance — — — — — Other commercial and industrial 15,525 15,730 17,007 17,205 17,793 Total commercial 123,395 90,358 99,841 109,490 120,978 Commercial real estate: Retail 20,057 20,159 20,279 777 1,068 Residential construction and land development 350 350 350 350 350 Multifamily 275 — 301 — — Office 855 855 — — 275 Industrial — — — — — Other commercial real estate 133 144 691 189 303 Total commercial real estate 21,670 21,508 21,621 1,316 1,996 Residential mortgage: Permanent mortgage 21,803 22,937 23,951 22,855 23,105 Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 6,743 6,946 7,132 7,790 7,567 Home equity 9,931 10,526 10,472 11,272 11,671 Total residential mortgage 38,477 40,409 41,555 41,917 42,343 Personal 237 302 230 269 340 Total nonaccruing loans $ 183,779 $ 152,577 $ 163,247 $ 152,992 $ 165,657 Performing loans 90 days past due1 $ 2,698 $ 610 $ 1,338 $ 518 $ 879 Gross charge-offs $ 13,227 $ 11,775 $ 14,515 $ 11,073 $ 15,105 Recoveries (5,503 ) (1,689 ) (2,168 ) (2,092 ) (4,578 ) Net charge-offs $ 7,724 $ 10,086 $ 12,347 $ 8,981 $ 10,527 Provision for credit losses $ 5,000 $ 8,000 $ 9,000 $ 4,000 $ — Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 0.91 % 0.94 % 0.96 % 1.15 % 1.19 % Combined allowance for credit losses to period end loans 0.92 % 0.95 % 0.97 % 1.16 % 1.21 % Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets 1.33 % 1.20 % 1.23 % 1.42 % 1.49 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.14 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.24 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans1 114.40 % 141.00 % 132.89 % 145.02 % 136.09 % Combined allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans1 115.48 % 142.25 % 134.03 % 146.41 % 137.63 %

1 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.

SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratios) Three Months Ended Change Commercial Banking June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 2Q19 vs

1Q19 2Q19 vs

2Q18 Net interest revenue $ 185,610 $ 151,648 $ 145,025 22.4 % 28.0 % Fees and commissions revenue 41,105 38,046 42,874 8.0 % (4.1 )% Other operating expense 62,947 50,177 49,386 25.4 % 27.5 % Corporate expense allocations 11,384 10,148 9,366 12.2 % 21.5 % Net income 106,932 86,143 87,577 24.1 % 22.1 % Average assets 22,910,071 19,936,895 18,072,155 14.9 % 26.8 % Average loans 18,812,800 15,988,843 14,900,918 17.7 % 26.3 % Average deposits 10,724,206 8,261,543 8,379,584 29.8 % 28.0 % Consumer Banking Net interest revenue $ 52,717 $ 51,102 $ 39,295 3.2 % 34.2 % Fees and commissions revenue 48,830 42,821 46,332 14.0 % 5.4 % Other operating expense 57,694 53,821 61,146 7.2 % (5.6 )% Corporate expense allocations 11,695 11,900 11,042 (1.7 )% 5.9 % Net income 16,344 15,337 5,793 6.6 % 182.1 % Average assets 9,212,667 8,371,683 8,353,558 10.0 % 10.3 % Average loans 1,796,823 1,750,642 1,716,259 2.6 % 4.7 % Average deposits 6,998,677 6,544,665 6,579,635 6.9 % 6.4 % Wealth Management Net interest revenue $ 26,943 $ 28,256 $ 28,986 (4.6 )% (7.0 )% Fees and commissions revenue 85,925 73,256 70,489 17.3 % 21.9 % Other operating expense 69,452 61,507 61,491 12.9 % 12.9 % Corporate expense allocations 9,168 8,360 11,142 9.7 % (17.7 )% Net income 25,545 23,719 20,119 7.7 % 27.0 % Average assets 9,849,396 9,328,986 8,495,557 5.6 % 15.9 % Average loans 1,647,680 1,448,718 1,413,170 13.7 % 16.6 % Average deposits 6,220,848 5,659,771 5,834,669 9.9 % 6.6 % Fiduciary assets 49,296,896 46,401,149 46,531,900 6.2 % 5.9 % Assets under management or administration 81,774,602 78,852,284 78,873,446 3.7 % 3.7 %

Acquired assets and liabilities were allocated to segments in the second quarter of 2019.

