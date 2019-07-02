BOK Financial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call





TULSA, Okla., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) announces that financial results for the second quarter of 2019 will be released before market open on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. central time that morning to discuss the financial results with investors.



The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company's investor relations website at www.bokf.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A webcast replay will be available shortly after conclusion of the live call at www.bokf.com or by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing replay PIN number 13692252.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $38 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $78 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings ( BOKF ). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., The Milestone Group, Inc., CoBiz Wealth, LLC and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc.BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc.BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Arkansas; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; BOK Financial in Colorado, and Arizona; and Mobank in Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

