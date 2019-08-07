Board of Directors of VMSI Discuss 2019





IRVINE, CA, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:VMSI), a technology company specializing in big data via digital imaging on mobile devices, today provided highlights from its latest Board of Directors meeting, an update on its progress toward uplisting to the OTCQB and details on its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Content System.

During the latest Board of Directors meeting, board members and company officers reviewed the Company's progress and plans for the rest of 2019. At the end of last year, Vita Mobile Systems announced finalizing an investment agreement for up to $5 Million in equity financing and working towards completing an audit and uplisting the Company to the OTCQB. The compilation of financials from VMSI along with gathering of all of the financials of GMUI, the preceding Company and management, has drawn out the audit process much longer than anticipated. With that said, the Company expects to complete the audit very soon. The Company has already finalized the draft of its registration statement on Form S-1, which is part of the process to become a fully reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and uplist to the OTCQB. The OTCQB is recognized by the SEC as an established public market and is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing US and international companies.

Board Member Colin Walker stated, "I'm really proud of how far we have come over the last calendar year. We were able to run a lean organization this past year while establishing a very strong technology foundation, which will serve us extremely well to close out 2019 strong. Even our own CEO hasn't taken a salary for most of this past year as part of his own commitment to our vision and as an example of how much passion we are all putting into Vita Mobile Systems."

Operationally, the end of 2018 into 2019 thus far, Vita Mobile Systems worked towards developing its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Content System and Ad Tech technology as stand-alone services as well as moved along its first mobile app VITA. The AI Content System is designed to analyze all social media content on any open source social media platform to interpret behavior, anticipate need and predict patterns, making it a robust, versatile service that can be leveraged by any industry to analyze trending data and analytical information. Additional applications include use in the public and security sectors, specifically military intelligence. The Board of Directors meeting also included discussion of early interest and inquiries from companies in the defense industry.

VITA, the Company's flagship mobile app that uses propriety crowdsourcing, geolocation and AI algorithms to allow users to both contribute to and experience firsthand photos, videos and commentary for any event or location, will be the first app to integrate the Company's AI and Ad Tech services.

"Last year we were so focused on releasing our first app VITA that we didn't realize what we had was much bigger than VITA itself. Once it became clear that our AI and Ad Tech technologies had vastly more potential on their own, than just being part of VITA, management and the board made the decision to delay VITA's completion so that our team could focus on developing our technologies as services," stated Sean Guerrero, CEO of Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. "Our technology has come a long way over the past year and we are proud of our progress. We also worked hard to be fiscally conservative and plan to continue that approach - we only plan to draw a small portion of our equity line to finish VITA and our AI and Ad Tech services."

To learn more about VITA please visit the Vita Mobile Systems website at www.vitamobilesystems.com.

