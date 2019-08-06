BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results





RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:BMCH) ("BMC" or the "Company"), one of the leading providers of diversified building products, services and innovative solutions in the U.S. residential construction market, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" section of this press release.



The Company's results reflected in this release include the impact of an out of period provision for bad debts of $4.3 million ("Out of Period Item"). See further description in the "Out of Period Item" section of this press release.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights (Comparisons are to Prior Year Period)

Net sales of $946.4 million, a decrease of 5.2% primarily driven by commodity price deflation, partially offset by acquisition growth of 2.8% and other organic growth of 2.0%.

Gross profit of $245.8 million, an increase of 2.6%

Gross margin (or gross profit as a percentage of sales) of 26.0%, an increase of 200 basis points

Net income of $35.7 million, a decrease of $4.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $73.3 million, a decrease of $5.5 million, inclusive of the $4.3 million Out of Period Item

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) of 7.7%, a decrease of 20 basis points

Diluted earnings per share of $0.53, a decrease of $0.07

Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) of $0.59, a decrease of $0.05

Cash provided by operating activities of $51.6 million, an increase of $23.8 million

Increased the Company's senior secured credit agreement by $50 million to $425 million and extended the maturity to May 31, 2024

In describing the quarter, Dave Flitman, President and CEO of BMC, said, "Our continued focus on the execution of our strategy led to another quarter of solid results, which were highlighted by net income of $35.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $73.3 million and strong margins, as well as significantly improved cash flow from operations. Our investments in innovation, productivity, talent development and tuck-in acquisitions are helping us gain share in our value-added categories, enhance our footprint and customer mix in our local markets and drive a culture of continuous improvement. Importantly, during the quarter, these efforts enabled us to deliver organic growth in our value-added product categories, including 4.5% organic net sales growth in Structural Components before deflation and 5.3% organic net sales growth in Millwork, Doors and Windows, both of which solidly outpaced the underlying trends in single-family starts. We were also pleased to announce the acquisition of Kingston Lumber last week, as we continue to deliver on our efforts to add great talent and capability to our existing footprint through tuck-in acquisitions. We remain focused on executing our strategic initiatives and believe we are well positioned to drive long-term growth and shareholder value."

Second Quarter 2019 Summary of Financial Results

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company generated solid net income, diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP), as well as significantly improved operating cash flow.

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 Variance Net sales $ 946,375 $ 998,461 $ (52,086 ) Net income and EPS Net income (GAAP) $ 35,699 $ 40,405 $ (4,706 ) Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ (0.07 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 39,363 $ 43,410 $ (4,047 ) Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.59 $ 0.64 $ (0.05 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 73,329 $ 78,829 $ (5,500 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 7.7 % 7.9 % (0.2 )% Net cash provided by operating activities $ 51,553 $ 27,737 $ 23,816

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period



Net sales decreased 5.2% to $946.4 million, primarily driven by commodity price deflation. Specifically, the Company estimates that net sales decreased 8.9% from commodity price deflation within the lumber & lumber sheet goods and structural components product categories and 1.1% from the disposition of the Coleman Floor business. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of 2.8% from the acquisitions of Barefoot and Company and Locust Lumber and an increase of 2.0% from other organic growth.

Gross profit increased 2.6% to $245.8 million. Gross profit as a percentage of sales (gross margin) was 26.0%, as compared to 24.0% for the second quarter of 2018. This result reflects a 320 basis point year-over-year improvement in gross margin within the lumber and lumber sheet goods category and a 300 basis point improvement within structural components.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased $11.6 million to $181.4 million. Excluding the $4.3 million impact of the Out of Period Item, SG&A expenses increased $7.3 million. Approximately $4.4 million of this increase related to SG&A expenses of Barefoot and Company and Locust Lumber and $1.8 million of the increase related to increased health care costs, while the remaining increase was primarily related to employee wage inflation. SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales were 19.2%, compared with 17.0% for the second quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily a result of deflation in the selling prices of lumber and lumber sheet goods. Excluding the impact of the bad debt expense that related to prior periods, SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales during the second quarter of 2019 were 18.7%.

Depreciation expense, including the portion reported within cost of sales, increased to $13.3 million, compared to $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Merger and integration costs increased to $1.4 million, consisting primarily of system integration costs, compared to $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Amortization expense increased to $4.3 million, compared to $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 primarily due to the amortization of intangible assets acquired in the Barefoot and Company and Locust Lumber acquisitions.

The Company recognized asset impairment charges of $0.5 million related to the relocation of the operations of one of the Company's facilities.

Interest expense decreased to $5.6 million, compared to $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Other income, net, increased to $3.7 million, which was derived primarily from state and local tax incentives, interest income and customer service charges, compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in interest income.

Net income decreased to $35.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $40.4 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) decreased to $39.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share (non-GAAP), compared to Adjusted net income of $43.4 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) decreased 7.0% to $73.3 million, compared to $78.8 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP), defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales, declined 20 basis points to 7.7%.

Cash provided by operating activities increased $23.8 million to $51.6 million, primarily due to commodity price deflation and improved inventory turns.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Total liquidity as of June 30, 2019 was approximately $528.2 million, which included cash and cash equivalents of $160.5 million and $367.7 million of borrowing availability under the Company's asset-backed revolver. In May, the Company successfully increased the borrowing capacity under its senior secured credit agreement, which includes a revolving line of credit, from $375 million to $425 million and extended the maturity from December 1, 2020 to May 31, 2024.

Capital expenditures during the second quarter of 2019, net of proceeds from the sale of property, equipment and real estate, totaled $28.7 million. These expenditures were primarily used to fund purchases of vehicles and equipment to replace aged assets and support increased sales volume, and facility, technology and automation investments to support our operations.

Acquisitions

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, on August 1, 2019, the Company enhanced its value-added offerings and footprint in the Seattle market with the acquisition of Kingston Lumber, a supplier of trusses and other building materials primarily to custom homebuilders and professional remodeling contractors. For the year ended December 31, 2018, Kingston Lumber generated net sales of approximately $24 million.

Stock Repurchases

On November 26, 2018, the Company announced that its board of directors authorized a $75.0 million share repurchase program. In the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased less than 0.1 million shares at an average price of $18.16 per share. As of August 6, 2019, the Company had approximately $55.7 million of capacity remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

Out of Period Item

The Company's results reflected in this release include the impact of the Out of Period Item. Specifically, a former credit manager within one of the Company's local operations violated the Company's credit policy by manipulating the aging of certain unpaid customer invoices. The incorrect aging of these invoices prevented the Company from pursuing more vigilant collection activities or increasing its provision for doubtful accounts in a timely manner. The Company has determined the cumulative impact recognized in the second quarter of $4.3 million is not material to the current period or any previously issued financial statements. The Company is also reviewing access-related internal control deficiencies, which is likely to result in the reporting of a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting. The Company is implementing corrective actions to remediate these internal control deficiencies.

Conference Call Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of applicable SEC rules and regulations. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income to the most comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of the reasons why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors, see the tables included in this press release under "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures."

About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

With approximately $3.7 billion in 2018 net sales, BMC is a leading provider of diversified building products, services and innovative solutions to builders, contractors and professional remodelers in the U.S. residential housing market. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, the Company's comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions spans building materials, including millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management services and an innovative eBusiness platform. BMC serves 45 metropolitan areas across 19 states, principally in the South and West regions.

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales Building products $ 712,386 $ 782,122 $ 1,333,301 $ 1,428,076 Construction services 233,989 216,339 438,479 404,587 946,375 998,461 1,771,780 1,832,663 Cost of sales Building products 510,710 582,008 955,647 1,062,309 Construction services 189,888 176,854 354,234 331,671 700,598 758,862 1,309,881 1,393,980 Gross profit 245,777 239,599 461,899 438,683 Selling, general and administrative expenses 181,431 169,828 351,365 330,032 Depreciation expense 10,043 9,758 19,616 19,264 Amortization expense 4,338 3,816 8,685 7,473 Merger and integration costs 1,382 481 4,172 2,168 Impairment of assets 529 — 529 — 197,723 183,883 384,367 358,937 Income from operations 48,054 55,716 77,532 79,746 Other income (expense) Interest expense (5,574 ) (6,008 ) (11,612 ) (11,990 ) Other income, net 3,709 2,927 6,619 4,877 Income before income taxes 46,189 52,635 72,539 72,633 Income tax expense 10,490 12,230 16,490 16,869 Net income $ 35,699 $ 40,405 $ 56,049 $ 55,764 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 66,578 67,269 66,679 67,204 Diluted 67,077 67,667 67,179 67,666 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.60 $ 0.84 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.83 $ 0.82





BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,546 $ 150,723 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 341,405 298,440 Inventories, net 325,516 309,279 Contract assets 32,064 32,348 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 65,547 56,249 Total current assets 925,078 847,039 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 318,040 294,327 Operating lease right-of-use assets 110,398 — Customer relationship intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 173,222 158,563 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 451 325 Goodwill 274,842 262,997 Other long-term assets 9,256 12,860 Total assets $ 1,811,287 $ 1,576,111 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 212,766 $ 123,495 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 87,279 110,276 Contract liabilities 34,049 34,888 Income taxes payable 9,134 902 Interest payable 4,759 4,759 Current portion: Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 6,346 6,661 Operating lease liabilities 23,133 — Insurance reserves 15,606 15,198 Total current liabilities 393,072 296,179 Insurance reserves 42,841 41,270 Long-term debt 345,614 345,197 Long-term portion of finance lease obligations 6,410 8,845 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 93,464 — Deferred income taxes 9,922 3,034 Other long-term liabilities 345 6,927 Total liabilities 891,668 701,452 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50.0 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300.0 million shares authorized, 68.2 million and 67.7 million shares issued, and 66.7 million and 67.2 million outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 682 677 Additional paid-in capital 678,914 672,095 Retained earnings 266,394 210,345 Treasury stock, at cost, 1.5 million and 0.5 million shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (26,371 ) (8,458 ) Total stockholders' equity 919,619 874,659 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,811,287 $ 1,576,111





BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 56,049 $ 55,764 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 25,739 24,461 Amortization of intangible assets 8,685 7,473 Amortization of debt issuance costs 807 842 Deferred income taxes 6,888 1,577 Non-cash stock compensation expense 6,163 4,916 Gain on sale of property, equipment and real estate (1,949 ) (1,571 ) Other non-cash adjustments 2,200 665 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable, net of allowances (30,725 ) (64,648 ) Inventories, net (8,557 ) (49,789 ) Accounts payable 85,178 60,153 Other assets and liabilities (21,166 ) 11,106 Net cash provided by operating activities 129,312 50,949 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (52,012 ) (20,970 ) Purchases of property, equipment and real estate (45,905 ) (26,287 ) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and real estate 4,153 6,731 Insurance proceeds 107 1,991 Net cash used in investing activities (93,657 ) (38,535 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 110,987 543,460 Repayments of proceeds from revolving line of credit (110,987 ) (547,922 ) Repurchases of common stock under share repurchase program (16,446 ) — Payments on finance lease obligations (3,385 ) (4,012 ) Principal payments on other notes — (50 ) Other financing activities, net (6,001 ) (1,293 ) Net cash used in financing activities (25,832 ) (9,817 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 9,823 2,597 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 150,723 11,750 End of period $ 160,546 $ 14,347





BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales by Product Category (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Other

Organic %

Change (a) (in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Structural components $ 166,955 17.6 % $ 167,617 16.8 % (0.4 )% 4.5 % Lumber & lumber sheet goods 281,855 29.8 % 368,123 36.9 % (23.4 )% (3.7 )% Millwork, doors & windows 271,135 28.6 % 249,194 25.0 % 8.8 % 5.3 % Other building products & services 226,430 24.0 % 213,527 21.3 % 6.0 % 6.2 % Total net sales $ 946,375 100.0 % $ 998,461 100.0 % (5.2 )% 2.0 %





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Other

Organic %

Change (a) (in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Structural components $ 308,231 17.4 % $ 303,446 16.6 % 1.6 % 4.6 % Lumber & lumber sheet goods 523,814 29.6 % 656,209 35.8 % (20.2 )% (3.5 )% Millwork, doors & windows 511,057 28.8 % 478,712 26.1 % 6.8 % 3.8 % Other building products & services 428,678 24.2 % 394,296 21.5 % 8.7 % 9.8 % Total net sales $ 1,771,780 100.0 % $ 1,832,663 100.0 % (3.3 )% 2.7 %





Net Sales by Customer Type (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 (b) Other

Organic %

Change (a) (in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Single-family homebuilders $ 716,974 75.8 % $ 764,795 76.6 % (6.3 )% 1.5 % Remodeling contractors 110,313 11.7 % 118,138 11.8 % (6.6 )% (0.3 )% Multi-family, commercial & other contractors 119,088 12.5 % 115,528 11.6 % 3.1 % 8.2 % Total net sales $ 946,375 100.0 % $ 998,461 100.0 % (5.2 )% 2.0 %





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 (b) Other

Organic %

Change (a) (in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Single-family homebuilders $ 1,345,692 76.0 % $ 1,403,653 76.6 % (4.1 )% 2.4 % Remodeling contractors 198,521 11.2 % 214,284 11.7 % (7.4 )% (3.1 )% Multi-family, commercial & other contractors 227,567 12.8 % 214,726 11.7 % 6.0 % 10.1 % Total net sales $ 1,771,780 100.0 % $ 1,832,663 100.0 % (3.3 )% 2.7 %





(a) Other organic change is calculated as the total change in net sales adjusted for the estimated impact of changes in commodity-related prices, the net sales of non-comparable acquired or disposed operations and changes in selling days, as applicable. (b) Certain previously reported amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 were revised in the tables above.

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share are intended as supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and operating results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, merger and integration costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition costs and other items.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus merger and integration costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition costs, other items and after tax effecting those items.

Adjusted net income per diluted share is defined as Adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares.

Company management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the board of directors. The Company believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share provides additional tools for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other distribution and retail companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Company management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share in isolation or as alternatives to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. Some of these limitations are: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt; (iii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect income tax expenses or the cash requirements to pay taxes; (iv) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (v) although depreciation and amortization charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements and (vi) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not consider the potentially dilutive impact of issuing non-cash stock-based compensation. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share in conjunction with GAAP results. Readers should review the reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (continued)

(unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 35,699 $ 40,405 $ 56,049 $ 55,764 Interest expense 5,574 6,008 11,612 11,990 Interest income (844 ) — (1,785 ) — Income tax expense 10,490 12,230 16,490 16,869 Depreciation and amortization 17,632 16,253 34,424 31,934 Merger and integration costs 1,382 481 4,172 2,168 Non-cash stock compensation expense 3,248 3,141 6,163 4,916 Acquisition costs (a) 18 33 598 267 Impairment of assets 529 — 529 — Sale of Coleman Floor (b) (301 ) — (301 ) — Other items (c) (98 ) 278 (222 ) 2,101 Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,329 $ 78,829 $ 127,729 $ 126,009 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.7 % 7.9 % 7.2 % 6.9 % Net income $ 35,699 $ 40,405 $ 56,049 $ 55,764 Merger and integration costs 1,382 481 4,172 2,168 Non-cash stock compensation expense 3,248 3,141 6,163 4,916 Acquisition costs (a) 18 33 598 267 Impairment of assets 529 — 529 — Sale of Coleman Floor (b) (301 ) — (301 ) — Other items (c) (98 ) 278 (222 ) 2,101 Tax effect of adjustments to net income (d) (1,114 ) (928 ) (2,588 ) (2,232 ) Adjusted net income $ 39,363 $ 43,410 $ 64,400 $ 62,984 Diluted weighted average shares 67,077 67,667 67,179 67,666 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.59 $ 0.64 $ 0.96 $ 0.93





(a) Represents costs incurred related to the acquisitions of Barefoot and Company, Locust Lumber and Shone Lumber. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the amount also includes costs incurred related to the conversion of the ERP system utilized by Shone Lumber. (b) Represents the effect of certain customary post-closing adjustments related to the November 1, 2018 disposition of the Company's Coleman Floor business ("Coleman Floor"). (c) For the three months ended June 30, 2019, represents income from a recovery made by the Company related to a fire at one of the Company's facilities during 2015 (the "Recovery Income"). For the six months ended June 30, 2019, represents the Recovery Income and the effect of the settlement of pending litigation for an amount below what was previously accrued. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, represents costs incurred in connection with the departure of the Company's former chief executive officer and the search for his permanent replacement. (d) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was based on the respective transactions' income tax rate, which was 23.3%, 23.6%, 23.7% and 23.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Source: BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.