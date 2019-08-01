BMC Announces the Acquisition of Kingston Lumber, Enhancing its Customer Base and Service Capabilities in the Pacific Northwest





RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:BMCH) ("BMC" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified lumber and building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S., announced today that it has acquired Kingston Lumber, a leading supplier of building materials to custom builders and professional remodelers in Kingston, Washington.



"In line with our strategy to grow our value-added products and higher-margin customer categories, we are pleased to add Kingston Lumber to our portfolio of locations serving Seattle and the Pacific Northwest," said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of BMC. "Kingston provides an attractive customer base, primarily consisting of custom builders and professional remodelers, and expands our footprint to the growing and relatively more affordable west side of the Puget Sound. We look forward to expanding our business to this part of the Pacific Northwest and welcome Kingston's associates to the BMC team."

In operation since 1946, Kingston Lumber offers materials for all phases of construction from the foundation through interior millwork. Kingston offers a wide array of products including decking, doors, windows, millwork, lumber, wall panels, trusses and siding. Sales for Kingston Lumber for the 12 months ended June 2019 were approximately $24 million.

