BlueLinx Announces Sale of Former Distribution Facility





MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, today announced that it recently completed the sale of its former distribution facility in New Orleans, Louisiana, for a purchase price of $1.4 million. Net proceeds from the sale will be used to repay indebtedness.



The Company remains committed to the New Orleans market, and continues to service that market from its distribution center in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has over 2,200 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

CONTACT: Mary Moll, Investor Relations

BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

(866) 671-5138

Investor@BlueLinxCo.com

Source: BlueLinx Corporation