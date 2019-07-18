Blucora to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Wednesday, August 7, 2019





IRVING, Texas, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR), leading provider of tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals, will announce its second quarter 2019 financial results before market open on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.



A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET during which the Company will discuss its second quarter 2019 results and its outlook for the third quarter 2019. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at www.blucora.com.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its HD Vest and 1st Global businesses, the No. 1 and No. 2 tax-focused broker-dealers, respectively, with a combined $66 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2019, and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, the No. 3 tax preparation software by market share with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

Contact:

Bill Michalek

VP, IR & Corporate Communications

Blucora, Inc.

972-870-6463

