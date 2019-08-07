Blucora Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results





IRVING, Texas, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR), a leading provider of tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Closed acquisition of 1st Global, extending lead in tax-focused wealth management segment.

Increased total revenue by 23% and wealth management revenue by 39% year-over-year (y/y), including addition of 1st Global since May 6 acquisition date.

HD Vest Advisory Assets increased 12% y/y to $14.5 billion; 1st Global Advisory Assets increased 5% y/y to $11.7 billion. Total Client Assets ended quarter at $67.6 billion.

Initiated launch of Tax Smart Investing software solution that is expected to give advisors a significant incremental edge in driving value for clients.

Grew TaxAct revenue by 12.5% y/y for the first half of 2019, with 60% segment margin.

"Our second quarter results reflect the completion of a very strong tax season and first half in tax preparation, as well as the completion of an important acquisition in wealth management," said John Clendening, Blucora's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Most importantly, we continue to improve our business positioning and capabilities across both businesses to ensure we are best positioned for future growth."

Summary Financial Performance: Q2 2019

($ in millions except per share amounts)

Q2 Q2 2019 2018 Change Revenue: Wealth Management $ 127.8 $ 92.0 39 % Tax Preparation $ 65.9 $ 65.8 — % Total Revenue $ 193.7 $ 157.8 23 % Segment Income: Wealth Management $ 17.0 $ 13.0 31 % Tax Preparation $ 41.4 $ 44.1 (6 )% Total Segment Income $ 58.3 $ 57.1 2 % Unallocated Corporate Operating Expenses $ (6.2 ) $ (4.2 ) 47 % GAAP: Operating Income $ 28.0 $ 39.1 (28 )% Net Income Attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ 31.0 $ 35.2 (12 )% Diluted Net Income Per Share Attributable to Blucora, Inc. (EPS) $ 0.62 $ 0.71 (13 )% Non-GAAP*: Adjusted EBITDA* $ 52.1 $ 52.8 (1 )% Net Income* $ 41.4 $ 47.7 (13 )% Diluted Net Income Per Share (EPS)* $ 0.83 $ 0.97 (14 )% * See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.





Second Quarter Results vs. Prior Guidance $ in millions Prior Guidance Midpoint Actual Difference at Midpoint Wealth Management Revenue $121.0 - $125.5 123.3 127.8 4.5 HD Vest $95.5 - $98.5 97 98.8 1.8 1st Global (May 6-Jun 30) $25.5 - $27.0 26.3 29 2.7 TaxAct Revenue $67.5 - $68.0 67.8 65.9 -1.9 Total Revenue $188.5 - $193.5** 191 193.7 2.7 Wealth Management Segment Income $14.0 - $16.0 15 17 2 HD Vest Segment Income $13.0 - $14.5 13.8 14.8 1 1st Global Segment Income $1.0 - $1.5 1.3 2.2 0.9 TaxAct Segment Income $39.0 - $40.0 39.5 41.4 1.9 Corporate Unallocated Operating Expenses $7.5 - $8.0 7.8 6.2 1.6 Adjusted EBITDA* $45.0 - $48.5** 46.8 52.1 5.3 **Prior guidance including 1st Global.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2019 Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company expects revenues to be between $142.5 million and $149.5 million, GAAP net loss attributable to Blucora, Inc. to be between $30.5 million and $35.5 million, or $0.62 to $0.72 per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA* to be between $4.0 million and breakeven, and Non-GAAP net loss* to be between $10.0 million and $14.5 million, or $0.20 to $0.29 per diluted share.

Full Year 2019 Outlook $ in millions Prior Guidance Current Outlook Difference at Midpoint Wealth Management Revenue $493.0 - $511.0 $500.0 - $513.0 4.5 HD Vest $384.5 - $395.5 1st Global (May 6-Dec. 31) $108.5 - $115.5 TaxAct Revenue $211.0 - $213.0 $210.0 - $211.0 (1.5) Total Revenue $704.0 - $724.0** $710.0 - $724.0 3 Wealth Management Segment Income $65.5 - $73.5 $67.0 - $73.5 0.7 HD Vest Segment Income $56.5 - $62.5 1st Global Segment Income $9.0 - $11.0 TaxAct Segment Income $92.0 - $95.0 $93.0 - $94.5 0.3 Corporate Unallocated Operating Expense $28.5 - $29.5 $28.5 - $29.5 0 Adjusted EBITDA* $128.0 - $140.0** $130.5 - $139.5 1 Net Income $27.0 - $37.5 Net Income per share $0.54 - $0.75 Non-GAAP Net Income* $92.5 - $102.5 Non-GAAP Net Income per share* $1.84 - $2.04

The third quarter and fiscal 2019 outlook for GAAP net income or loss attributable to Blucora assumes an estimated tax rate of approximately (3%) to (7%).

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time during which the Company will further discuss second quarter results, its outlook for the full year 2019 and other business matters. We will also provide the prepared remarks for the conference call along with supplemental financial information to our results on the Investor Relations section of the Blucora corporate website at http://www.blucora.com prior to the call. The supplemental financial information has also been filed with the SEC on Form 8-K. A replay of the call will be available on our website.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, pioneering tax-smart financial solutions that empower people's goals. Blucora operates in two segments including wealth management, through its HD Vest and 1st Global businesses, the No. 1 and No. 2 tax-focused broker-dealers, respectively, with a combined $67 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2019, and tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, the No. 3 tax preparation software by market share with approximately 3 million consumer and professional users. With integrated tax and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to provide better long-term outcomes for customers with holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this release, terms such as "believes," "estimates," "should," "could," "would," "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "may," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions and variations as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations due to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: our ability to effectively implement our future business plans and growth strategy; our ability to effectively compete within our industry; our ability to attract and retain customers and productive financial advisors; our ability to realize all of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of 1st Global, as well as our ability to integrate the operations of 1st Global; the availability of financing and our ability to meet our current and future debt service obligations and comply with our debt covenants; our ability to generate strong investment performance for our customers and the impact of the financial markets on our customers' portfolios and investment behavior; political and economic conditions and changes and events that directly or indirectly impact the wealth management and tax preparation industries; our ability to successfully make technology enhancements and introduce new and improve on existing products and services; our expectations concerning the revenues we generate from fees associated with the financial products that we distribute; risks related to goodwill and other intangible asset impairment; our ability to comply with laws and regulations, including, among others, those related to privacy protection and consumer data; our expectations concerning the benefits that may be derived from our clearing platform and investment advisory platform; cybersecurity risks; our ability to maintain our relationships with third party partners; the seasonality of our business; litigation risks; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; our assessments and estimates that determine our effective tax rate; the impact of new or changing tax legislation; our ability to develop, establish and maintain strong brands; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and our ability to effectively integrate other companies or assets that we may acquire. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as may be required by applicable law.

Blucora, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Wealth management services revenue $ 127,831 $ 92,015 $ 217,363 $ 184,097 Tax preparation services revenue 65,909 65,833 202,145 179,716 Total revenue 193,740 157,848 419,508 363,813 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Wealth management services cost of revenue 87,477 62,149 148,851 125,213 Tax preparation services cost of revenue 3,149 2,459 7,350 6,812 Amortization of acquired technology — 49 — 99 Total cost of revenue (1) 90,626 64,657 156,201 132,124 Engineering and technology (1) 7,159 4,848 13,688 9,979 Sales and marketing (1) 29,256 23,791 84,828 79,044 General and administrative (1) 19,002 15,625 36,079 30,491 Acquisition and integration 9,183 — 10,980 — Depreciation 1,315 993 2,376 2,908 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 9,169 8,806 17,213 17,113 Restructuring (1) — 2 — 291 Total operating expenses 165,710 118,722 321,365 271,950 Operating income 28,030 39,126 98,143 91,863 Other loss, net (2) (5,118 ) (2,759 ) (9,076 ) (7,987 ) Income before income taxes 22,912 36,367 89,067 83,876 Income tax benefit (expense) 8,124 (907 ) 4,139 (2,870 ) Net income 31,036 35,460 93,206 81,006 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — (222 ) — (427 ) Net income attributable to Blucora, Inc.: $ 31,036 $ 35,238 $ 93,206 $ 80,579 Net income per share attributable to Blucora, Inc.: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.75 $ 1.93 $ 1.72 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.71 $ 1.88 $ 1.64 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 48,555 47,221 48,358 46,931 Diluted 49,822 49,434 49,681 49,049

(1) Stock-based compensation expense was allocated among the following captions (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 896 $ 271 $ 1,416 $ 527 Engineering and technology 156 202 332 412 Sales and marketing 180 702 (13 ) 1,218 General and administrative 2,850 2,555 4,790 4,528 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 4,082 $ 3,730 $ 6,525 $ 6,685

(2) Other loss, net consisted of the following (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income $ (149 ) $ (58 ) $ (289 ) $ (98 ) Interest expense 4,770 3,847 8,546 8,028 Amortization of debt issuance costs 375 284 547 487 Accretion of debt discounts 85 40 123 87 Loss on debt extinguishment — 758 — 1,534 Other 37 (2,112 ) 149 (2,051 ) Other loss, net $ 5,118 $ 2,759 $ 9,076 $ 7,987

Blucora, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,606 $ 84,524 Cash segregated under federal or other regulations 146 842 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 20,391 15,721 Commissions receivable 19,857 15,562 Other receivables 8,069 7,408 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 10,595 7,755 Total current assets 168,664 131,812 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 15,090 12,389 Right-of-use assets, net 11,338 — Goodwill, net 674,130 548,685 Other intangible assets, net 355,596 294,603 Other long-term assets 10,820 10,236 Total long-term assets 1,066,974 865,913 Total assets $ 1,235,638 $ 997,725 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,945 $ 3,798 Commissions and advisory fees payable 18,810 15,199 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 43,429 18,980 Lease liabilities 7,168 46 Deferred revenue 4,158 10,257 Current portion of long-term debt, net 919 — Total current liabilities 82,429 48,280 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 381,579 260,390 Deferred tax liability, net 44,840 40,394 Deferred revenue 7,635 8,581 Lease liabilities 6,911 100 Other long-term liabilities 7,012 7,440 Total long-term liabilities 447,977 316,905 Total liabilities 530,406 365,185 Redeemable noncontrolling interests — 24,945 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,575,554 1,569,725 Accumulated deficit (870,119 ) (961,689 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (208 ) (446 ) Total stockholders' equity 705,232 607,595 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,235,638 $ 997,725

Blucora, Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating Activities: Net income $ 93,206 $ 81,006 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Stock-based compensation 6,525 6,685 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 20,185 20,338 Reduction of right-of-use lease assets 1,977 — Deferred income taxes 4,446 (781 ) Amortization of premium on investments, net, and debt issuance costs 547 487 Accretion of debt discounts 123 87 Loss on debt extinguishment — 1,533 Other 260 — Cash provided (used) by changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,217 ) 4,096 Commissions receivable 847 2 Other receivables (661 ) 3,142 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,258 461 Other long-term assets (355 ) (764 ) Accounts payable (2,995 ) 59 Commissions and advisory fees payable (663 ) (655 ) Lease liabilities (2,066 ) — Deferred revenue (24,760 ) (5,746 ) Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (8,845 ) (3,393 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 96,812 106,557 Investing Activities: Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (164,461 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (2,938 ) (2,602 ) Net cash used by investing activities (167,399 ) (2,602 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from credit facilities 121,499 — Payments on credit facilities — (80,000 ) Payment of redeemable noncontrolling interests (24,945 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,320 10,386 Proceeds from issuance of stock through employee stock purchase plan 1,144 704 Tax payments from shares withheld for equity awards (5,160 ) (4,229 ) Contingent consideration payments for business acquisition (943 ) (1,315 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 94,915 (74,454 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 58 (30 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 24,386 29,471 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 85,366 62,311 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 109,752 $ 91,782

Blucora, Inc.

Preliminary Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Wealth Management (1) $ 127,831 $ 92,015 $ 217,363 $ 184,097 Tax Preparation (1) 65,909 65,833 202,145 179,716 Total revenue 193,740 157,848 419,508 363,813 Operating income (loss): Wealth Management 16,979 12,954 28,519 26,029 Tax Preparation 41,368 44,121 120,640 102,927 Corporate-level activity (2) (30,317 ) (17,949 ) (51,016 ) (37,093 ) Total operating income 28,030 39,126 98,143 91,863 Other loss, net (5,118 ) (2,759 ) (9,076 ) (7,987 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 8,124 (907 ) 4,139 (2,870 ) Net income $ 31,036 $ 35,460 $ 93,206 $ 81,006

(1) Revenues by major category within each segment are presented below (in thousands):

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Wealth Management: Commission $ 48,068 $ 40,384 $ 85,228 $ 83,254 Advisory 61,410 40,058 101,167 79,359 Asset-based 13,219 7,306 22,912 14,478 Transaction and fee 5,134 4,267 8,056 7,006 Total Wealth Management revenue $ 127,831 $ 92,015 $ 217,363 $ 184,097 Tax Preparation: Consumer $ 62,686 $ 63,137 $ 186,628 $ 165,049 Professional 3,223 2,696 15,517 14,667 Total Tax Preparation revenue $ 65,909 $ 65,833 $ 202,145 $ 179,716

(2) Corporate-level activity included the following (in thousands):

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expenses $ (6,221 ) $ (4,238 ) $ (13,326 ) $ (9,779 ) Stock-based compensation (4,082 ) (3,730 ) (6,525 ) (6,685 ) Acquisition-related costs (9,183 ) — (10,980 ) — Depreciation (1,662 ) (1,124 ) (2,972 ) (3,126 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (9,169 ) (8,855 ) (17,213 ) (17,212 ) Restructuring — (2 ) — (291 ) Total corporate-level activity $ (30,317 ) $ (17,949 ) $ (51,016 ) $ (37,093 )

Blucora, Inc.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)

Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation(1)

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Blucora, Inc. (2) $ 31,036 $ 35,238 $ 93,206 $ 80,579 Stock-based compensation 4,082 3,730 6,525 6,685 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,831 9,979 20,185 20,338 Restructuring — 2 — 291 Other loss, net (3) 5,118 2,759 9,076 7,987 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — 222 — 427 Acquisition and integration costs 9,183 — 10,980 — Income tax (benefit) expense (8,124 ) 907 (4,139 ) 2,870 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,126 $ 52,837 $ 135,833 $ 119,177

Preliminary Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation(1)

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to Blucora, Inc. (2) $ 31,036 $ 35,238 $ 93,206 $ 80,579 Stock-based compensation 4,082 3,730 6,525 6,685 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,169 8,855 17,213 17,212 Restructuring — 2 — 291 Impact of noncontrolling interests — 222 — 427 Acquisition and integration costs 9,183 — 10,980 — Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (771 ) (903 ) (1,182 ) (1,216 ) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense (1) (11,317 ) 582 (8,166 ) 1,980 Non-GAAP net income $ 41,382 $ 47,726 $ 118,576 $ 105,958 Per diluted share: Net income attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ 0.62 $ 0.71 $ 1.88 $ 1.64 Stock-based compensation 0.08 0.08 0.13 0.14 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.20 0.19 0.34 0.34 Restructuring — — — 0.01 Impact of noncontrolling interests — 0.00 0.00 0.01 Acquisition and integration costs 0.18 0.00 0.22 0.00 Cash tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Non-cash income tax (benefit) expense (0.23 ) 0.01 (0.16 ) 0.04 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.83 $ 0.97 $ 2.39 $ 2.16 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per diluted share amounts 49,822 49,434 49,681 49,049

Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

(Amounts in thousands)

Ranges for the three months ending Ranges for the year ending September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 Low High Low High Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ (35,500 ) $ (30,500 ) $ 27,000 $ 37,500 Stock-based compensation 4,900 4,900 16,700 16,300 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 12,600 12,500 45,500 45,000 Other loss, net (3) 6,100 5,900 20,900 20,700 Acquisition and integration costs 6,500 6,100 22,400 22,000 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,400 1,100 (2,000 ) (2,000 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,000 ) $ — $ 130,500 $ 139,500

Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Prior Guidance Including 1st Global (1)

(Amounts in thousands)

Ranges for the three months ending Ranges for the year ending June 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 Low High Low High Net income attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ 20,100 $ 24,000 $ 33,200 $ 47,700 Stock-based compensation 5,400 5,100 18,700 17,900 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,600 11,200 45,900 44,300 Other loss, net (3) 5,700 5,400 24,000 23,300 Income tax expense 2,200 2,800 6,200 6,800 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,000 $ 48,500 $ 128,000 $ 140,000

Preliminary Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Ranges for the three months ending Ranges for the year ending September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 Low High Low High Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ (35,500 ) $ (30,500 ) $ 27,000 $ 37,500 Stock-based compensation 4,900 4,900 16,700 16,300 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,900 9,900 37,000 37,000 Acquisition and integration costs 6,500 6,100 22,400 22,000 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income (loss) (500 ) (500 ) (2,000 ) (2,000 ) Non-cash income tax benefit 200 100 (8,600 ) (8,300 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (14,500 ) $ (10,000 ) $ 92,500 $ 102,500 Per diluted share: Net income (loss) attributable to Blucora, Inc. $ (0.72 ) $ (0.62 ) $ 0.54 $ 0.75 Stock-based compensation 0.10 0.10 0.33 0.32 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.20 0.20 0.73 0.74 Acquisition and integration costs 0.13 0.12 0.44 0.44 Cash tax impact of adjustments to net income (loss) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Non-cash income tax benefit 0.01 0.01 (0.16 ) (0.17 ) Non-GAAP net income per share $ (0.29 ) $ (0.20 ) $ 1.84 $ 2.04 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per diluted share amounts 49,300 49,200 50,400 50,200

Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Blucora, Inc., determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring, other loss, net, the impact of noncontrolling interests, acquisition and integration costs and income tax (benefit) expense. Restructuring costs relate to the relocation of our corporate headquarters that were completed in 2018. Acquisition and integration costs relate to the acquisition of 1st Global.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We use this non-GAAP financial measure for internal management and compensation purposes, when publicly providing guidance on possible future results, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a common measure used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance, that it provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting our business when viewed together with GAAP results, and that management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant and necessary components to the operations of our business and, therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, GAAP net income. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently and, therefore, our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

We define non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Blucora, Inc., determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the effects of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring costs (described further under Adjusted EBITDA above), the impact of noncontrolling interests, acquisition and integration costs, the related cash tax impact of those adjustments, and non-cash income taxes. We exclude the non-cash portion of income taxes because of our ability to offset a substantial portion of our cash tax liabilities by using deferred tax assets, which primarily consist of U.S. federal net operating losses. The majority of these net operating losses will expire, if unutilized, between 2020 and 2024. The aforementioned items are only included in non-GAAP net income in the periods they occurred.

We believe that non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share provide meaningful supplemental information to management, investors, and analysts regarding our performance and the valuation of our business by excluding items in the statement of operations that we do not consider part of our ongoing operations or have not been, or are not expected to be, settled in cash. Additionally, we believe that non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are common measures used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance and the valuation of our business. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share should be evaluated in light of our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, GAAP net income and net income per share. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share differently, and, therefore, our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

(2) As presented in the Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited).

(3) Other loss, net primarily includes items such as interest income, interest expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, accretion of debt discounts, and gain/loss on debt extinguishment.

