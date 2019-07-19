BLOK Technologies Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLOK Technologies Inc. ("BLOK Tech" or the "Company") (CSE:BLK) (FRANKFURT: 2AD) is pleased to announce that it has closed a Non-Brokered Private Placement (the "Private Placement") raising gross proceeds of $500,000 from the issuance and sale of 25,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.02 per Share. No new insiders were created as a result of this Private Placement.



The Private Placement was previously announced on June 26, 2019.

These Common Shares issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day resale restriction. Completion of the financing is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for evaluating new opportunities as part of its business model and for working capital purposes.

About BLOK Technologies Inc.

BLOK Technologies Inc. is a public company that invests in and develops emerging companies in the blockchain technology sector. The Company's approach is to provide capital, technology and management expertise to the companies it develops. With core technology being developed for the leading cannabis supply chain integrity network, BLOK Tech continues to grow its business into adjacent industries and emerging technologies. The Company systematically identifies early-stage technologies with potential to disrupt and innovate within their industry and invests the necessary resources to ensure the success of their projects.

For additional information regarding BLOK Technologies and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at BLOKTECHINC.COM

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Hyland"

Interim President & CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:

James Hyland, B.Comm.

Interim President & CEO, Director

jamie@bloktechinc.com

Statements in this news release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are no assurances the company can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the company, some of which are beyond the company's control.

Source: BLOK Technologies Inc.