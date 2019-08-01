BLOK Technologies Announces AGM Date





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLOK Technologies Inc. ("BLOK Tech" or the "Company") (CSE:BLK) (FRANKFURT: 2AD) has set its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") for Thursday September 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Due to unforeseen delays, the AGM was delayed from being held within six months of its year end. The Company has requested an extension from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") to hold the Annual meeting on September 19, 2019. The record date for the AGM has been set for August 14, 2019.



The meeting will be hosted at 595 Burrard St, 29th Floor, Vancouver, BC V7X 1J5. All shareholders are invited to attend.

Further details on the agenda, the slate of nominees to the Board and procedural matters related to the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be made available through an official notice distributed by BLOK Tech to its shareholders prior to the meeting.

The Company wishes to announce it has signed an extension with SIERRA on the LOI until August 31st, 2019 as both companies are working through a legacy investigation and while adhering to all policies and directives as proscribed by our regulators.

About BLOK Technologies Inc.

BLOK Technologies Inc. is a public company that invests in and develops companies in the blockchain and emerging technology sectors. The Company's approach is to provide capital, technology and management expertise to the companies it develops. BLOK Tech's current portfolio includes Greenstream, a technology platform designed to effectively manage value transfer, supply chain integrity and identity verification in complex and highly regulated industries. This scalable and adaptable platform is being developed on the Hyperledger technology stack and with the support of Oracle Cloud infrastructure. BLOK Tech continues to grow its business into adjacent industries and emerging technologies. The Company systematically identifies early-stage technologies with potential to disrupt and innovate within their industry and invests the necessary resources to ensure the success of their projects.

For additional information regarding BLOK Technologies and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at BLOKTECHINC.COM

