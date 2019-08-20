Blockchain Research Institute Releases Case Study on ICOx Innovations' Client RYDE Holding's KODAKOne Platform



Blockchain think-tank illustrates how the KODAKOne platform is providing real solutions for the image economy

Los Angeles, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOx Innovations Inc. ("ICOx") (TSXV and OTCQB:ICOX), which designs, builds and manages digital currencies so organizations can grow their businesses by attracting, engaging and retaining customers through the creation of their own digital currency, announced today that the Blockchain Research Institute ("BRI") has released its case study on RYDE Holding's KODAKOne Image Rights Platform. RYDE Holding Inc. is the creator and operator of the KODAKOne Image Rights Management Platform.

The case study, "Changing the Still Image Marketplace on the Blockchain", is currently available to BRI members and, in December 2019, via Creative Commons.

The BRI is a Toronto-based think-tank that helps organizations to realize the new promise of the digital economy by researching the strategic implications of blockchain technology and producing practical insights that will guide its members in achieving success.

The case study, which was released in June, 2019, dives into the numerous solutions the KODAKOne platform provides to the photography market, including its unique use case for blockchain technology as well as the planned use of the KODAKCoin, its own digital currency.

"This case study explores in detail the way blockchain can be used to help content creators actually profit from their creative work with the new Internet of value. It details how KODAKOne's platform works, its key features, and how it enables photographers to maximize the value of their intellectual property. We're pleased that BRI members will be able to benefit from these detailed, practical insights and case studies," said Don Tapscott, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, BRI.

All BRI research is proprietary to its member organizations for a period of six months. Members have agreed that, after this period, the BRI may make this research available to the public under a Creative Commons International 4.0 license (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0).

The BRI's research explores the strategic implications, applications, and challenges of blockchain in business, government, and society. It covers roughly a dozen different industry verticals and examines the impact of blockchain on corporate management, from human resources and marketing to finance and operations.

"We were extremely honoured that the BRI picked KODAKOne to focus their case study on the "Still Image Marketplace on the Blockchain. I have the utmost respect for the work that both Don and Alex Tapscott and their team have been doing within BRI and their exploration of blockchain technology and its strategic implications for business, government and society." said Jan Denecke, CEO of RYDE Holding.

"The release of this case study is very significant as it places KODAKOne as a leader in the image economy - a market that is projected to grow to $4.5 billion by 2021." said Bruce Elliott, President, ICOx Innovations. "KODAKOne Post-Licensing Platform (PLP) is producing daily revenues for their clients and is well on its way to be part of this industry growth."

Members of the public can sign up to access the public research hub by filling out a form on the Blockchain Research Institute website.

About ICOx Innovations

ICOx Innovations (TSXV and OTCQB:ICOX) creates and manages digital currencies for innovative brands to grow their businesses - attracting, engaging and retaining their customers through the creation and use of their own digital currency. ICOx enables brands to provide additional payment options at lower costs while owning more of the transactional data chain and driving new models for customer loyalty. ICOx leverages its expertise in blockchain technology and regulatory compliance to deliver branded digital currencies for its clients.

For more information on ICOx Innovations, please visit us at: www.icoxinnovations.com. For additional investor info visit www.icoxinnovations.com or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching symbol ICOX.

About RYDE Holding, Inc.

RYDE Holding, Inc. (formerly WENN Digital, Inc.), a brand licensee of Eastman Kodak Company, is the creator and operator of the KODAKOne Platform and the KODAKCoin Tokens. RYDE and its advisors are an experienced development and operations team with expertise in proprietary blockchain development, big data, copyright law, AI-enabled image recognition and post-licensing monetization systems. For more information, go to www.kodakone.com.

