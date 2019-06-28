Blissco Announces Q1 2020 Financial Results





1 st quarter reporting company revenue of $742,285

quarter reporting company revenue of $742,285 21 dried flower & pre-rolled Blissco products for sale in select Canadian provinces

Subsequent to quarter end, entered into definitive arrangement agreement with the Supreme Cannabis Company Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blissco Cannabis Corp. (CSE:BLIS) (OTCQB:HSTRF) (FRA:GQ4B), ("Blissco" or the "Company") is a Canadian wellness cannabis brand based in British Columbia and licensed producer, processor, and distributor of premium dried cannabis and cannabis oil. Today, the Company reported financial results for the first quarter and three months ended April 30, 2019. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

"Blissco realized significant achievements in the first three months of fiscal 2020. In the quarter, we continued to expand our product mix and now offer 21 pre-rolled and dried flower products from seven cannabis cultivars. Our licensed cannabis oil extraction lab is increasing production and we are in the advanced stages of earning our cannabis oil sales license. For our next phase of growth, Blissco is focused on introducing innovative and premium CBD wellness extract and topical products to the Canadian and global markets," said Damian Kettlewell, Blissco CEO & Founder.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

During the three months period ended April 30, 2019, the Company incurred a net loss of $1,245,450 or $0.01 per share as compared to a net loss of $2,529,003 or $0.06 per share for the comparative three months period ended April 30, 2018. The decrease in net loss during the three months period ended April 30, 2019 was primarily a result of the Company's reverse takeover transaction which incurred listing expenses totaling $2,045,285 and expenses related to the commencement of operations.

General and administrative expenses for the three months period ended April 30, 2019 increased primarily as a result of expenses related to the new facility, administrative, HR, IT and legal consulting services and hiring of operational staff as the Company commercialize and completed its first sale to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch. Selling and marketing expenses increased in the period as the Company began branding and promotional initiatives. Share based compensation increased in the period due to vesting of stock options granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants.

Business Highlights

During the three months period ended April 30, 2019, the Company:

Recorded sales revenue of $742,285.



Shipped its first order to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch.



On February 19, 2019, the Company issued 155,000 incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.40 per share to employees expiring on February 18, 2024 with a vesting provision over 3-year period.



On February 22, 2019, the Company issued 210,000 incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.38 per share to a director of the Company expiring on August 22, 2021 vesting immediately.



On March 5, 2019, the Company issued 50,000 incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.35 per share to a director of the Company expiring on March 4, 2024 with a vesting provision over 3-year period.



On April 1, 2019, the Company entered into a promissory note agreement with The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis") in the principal amount of $500,000 bearing an interest rate of 10% per annum until the principal amount has been paid in full in which interest will be payable on the termination date; and

Subsequent to April 30, 2019:

Established $4.5 million trade finance facility and a $1.5 million mortgage loan with Trichome Financial Corp.; and



Entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with Supreme Cannabis. Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, Supreme Cannabis will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company not already owned by Supreme Cannabis. Supreme Cannabis will issue 0.24 common shares of Supreme Cannabis for each common share of the Company (the "Exchange Ratio").

About Blissco Cannabis Corp.

Blissco Cannabis Corp. (CSE:BLIS) (OTCQB:HSTRF) (FRA:GQ4B) is a Canadian wellness cannabis brand based in British Columbia and a multi‐licensed processor, cultivator, and distributor of premium cannabis. Blissco owns and operates an 18,000 square foot, state‐of‐the‐art extraction, processing and cultivation facility located in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia. Blissco is supplying premium cannabis and Reserve whole flower and dried flower pre‐rolls to the Canadian market with supply agreements in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. In support of Blissco's global distribution strategy, the company has initiated its EU GMP certification process and has completed its first inspection by German authorities. Learn more at blissco.com.

BLISSCO CANNABIS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

April 30, 2019 January 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 690,476 $ 774,975 Restricted cash 50,000 50,000 Accounts receivables 978,640 185,233 Subscription receivable 25,000 - Biological assets - 96,825 Inventory 2,121,656 1,831,516 Prepaid expenses and deposits 92,523 33,398 3,958,295 2,971,947 Capital asset in progress 33,379 - Property, plant and equipment 5,836,026 5,886,400 $ 9,827,700 $ 8,858,347 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 797,369 $ 499,262 Note payable 500,000 - Mortgage payable-current 1,107,792 1,107,792 2,405,161 1,607,054 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 10,753,595 9,541,505 Reserves 2,899,936 2,695,331 Deficit (6,230,992 ) (4,985,542 ) 7,422,539 7,251,294 $ 9,827,700 $ 8,858,347

BLISSCO CANNABIS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended April 30, 2019 2018 Gross revenue $ 742,285 $ - Excise taxes (28,537 ) - Net revenue 713,748 Production cost of sales (516,082 ) - Gross profit (loss) before fair value adjustments 197,666 - Loss on fair value of biological assets (155,809 ) - Gross profit (loss) 41,857 - Operating expenses General and administration 741,192 310,464 Selling and marketing 198,230 20,181 Share based compensation 230,570 112,698 Amortization 96,451 40,637 (1,266,443 ) (483,980 ) OPERATING LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS (1,224,586 ) (483,980 ) Other items Interest and other expenses (20,864 ) 262 Listing expense - (2,045,285 ) (20,864 ) (2,045,023 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR $ (1,245,450 ) $ (2,529,003 ) Net loss per common share -basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -basic and diluted 102,887,000 43,055,091

BLISSCO CANNABIS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended April 30 2019 2018 Cash provided by (used in): Operating: Net loss for the period $ (1,245,450 ) $ (2,529,003 ) Items not involving cash: Amortization 96,451 40,637 Share-based compensation 230,570 112,698 Listing expense - 1,907,992 Interest expense - (933 ) Loss on fair value of biological assets 155,809 - (762,620 ) (468,669 ) Changes in non-cash operating working capital items: Accounts receivable (793,407 ) (65,505 ) Biological assets (58,984 ) - Inventory (81,332 ) - Prepaid expenses and deposits (59,125 ) (1,661 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 58,138 623,991 (1,697,330 ) (1,159,826 ) Investing Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (14,915 ) (567,574 ) Capital asset in progress (33,379 ) - (48,294 ) (567,574 ) Financing Net cash acquired on reverse takeover - 174,676 Proceeds from issuance of shares, net - 5,584,195 Exercise of warrants 1,118,125 - Exercise of options 43,000 - Loan payable 500,000 - 1,661,125 5,758,871 Change in cash during the period 84,499 4,031,471 Cash, beginning of period 774,975 97,757 Cash, end of period $ 690,476 $ 4,129,228

Source: Blissco