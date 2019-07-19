BlackRock® Canada Announces July Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs





TORONTO, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), today announced the July 2019 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on July 26, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on July 31, 2019.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.052 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.041 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.103 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.038 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.089 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.038 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.044 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.053 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.078 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.063 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.068 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.074 Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042 Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040 Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057 Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072 Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.036 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.074 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.054 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.074 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.058 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.075 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.048 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.046 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.090 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.070 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.091 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.104 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.031 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.043 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.029 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.066 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.065 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.050 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.087 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.062 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.067 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.072 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.044 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.064 iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.046 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.055 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.044 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.048 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.045 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.052 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.035 iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.040 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.050 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.077

Estimated July Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The July cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.075

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about July 25, 2019, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

