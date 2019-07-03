BlackRock® Canada Announces Change in Index of the iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)



TORONTO, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (BlackRock Canada), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (BlackRock) (NYSE:BLK) today announces that effective on or about September 23, 2019, the index that the iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (the "iShares ETF") seeks to replicate will change as follows:



Current Index New Index S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Canadian Dollar Hedged Index S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary (Sector) Capped CAD Hedged Index

Both the Current Index and the New Index seek to provide CAD-hedged exposure to equity securities of companies that S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P") deems to be a part of the consumer discretionary sector of the economy and that S&P believes are important to global markets. The Current Index and the New Index will generally invest in the same equity securities. Unlike the Current Index, the New Index uses a capping methodology to limit the weight of the securities of any single constituent issuer to a maximum of 10% of the New Index. Additionally, the capping methodology limits the sum of the weights of the securities of all issuers that individually constitute more than 5% of the weight of the New Index to a maximum of 25% of the weight of the New Index in the aggregate.

Currently, the iShares ETF obtains its investment exposure by investing in the iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF ("RXI"), a U.S.-listed index ETF. This change is being made as a result of the announcement by RXI that beginning on or around September 23, 2019 it will track a new index, the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary (Sector) Capped Index, and will cease to track the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index.

About BlackRock

BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of March 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$6.52 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com/can | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

About iShares

iShares® unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 800+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$1.9 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$6.52 trillion in AUM as of 3/31/19

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors ("BFA"), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), on behalf of the applicable fund. The Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as "S&P Dow Jones Indices") or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such a fund.

©2019 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. All rights reserved. iSHARES and BLACKROCKare registered trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used with Permission.

Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

T - 416-643-4058

Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com

Source: Gestion d'actifs BlackRock Canada Limitée