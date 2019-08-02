Blackline Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq:BL), today announced that Therese Tucker, CEO, and Mark Partin, CFO, will participate in the following investor conference:
KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
Location: Vail, CO
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Presentation time: 9:30 a.m. MDT
The presentation will be webcast live and archived on BlackLine's investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting (F&A) that automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Over 2,800 customers with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. For more information about BlackLine, Inc., visit https://www.blackline.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Alexandra Geller
BlackLine
747.242.2863
alex.geller@blackline.com
Source: BlackLine, Inc.
Referenced Stocks:
BL