BlackLine Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 09, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq:BL) announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after market close on Thursday, August 1, 2019 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Therese Tucker, CEO, and Mark Partin, CFO. A live webcast will be accessible on BlackLine's investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com/. The call can also be accessed domestically at (844) 229-7595 and internationally at (314) 888-4260, passcode 7079809.  

A telephonic replay will be available through Thursday, August 8, 2019 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 7079809. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.blackline.com/ for 12 months.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting (F&A) that automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Over 2,700 customers with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. For more information about BlackLine, Inc. visit https://www.blackline.com.

