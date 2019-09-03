BlackLine Announces Date for Investor Day





LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq:BL) announced today that it will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. The event will take place during InTheBlack 2019: BlackLine's Finance & Accounting Innovation Experience (ITB 2019), the company's annual global user conference.



A live webcast will be accessible on BlackLine's investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com/ starting at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00p.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.blackline.com/ for 12 months. For additional information on the event please contact BlackLine investor relations at investors@blackline.com.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting (F&A) that automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Over 2,800 customers with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. For more information about BlackLine, Inc. visit https://www.blackline.com.

