Black Tusk Resources Inc. Commences Diamond Drilling on the Golden Valley Project, Quebec





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company") (C: TUSK, OTC: BTKRF, Frankfurt: 0NB) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling is now underway on its Golden Valley Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. A total of 15 sites have been selected for drilling, with several targets delineated from historic drilling. Initial drilling will verify and expand upon the more positive results returned from historic exploration. Continued drilling will follow mineralized structures mapped by the initial drill holes. The structures include potential shear-hosted gold mineralization and potential multi-element iron formation mineralization as logged during historic drilling programs.



Black Tusk personnel will be on site, overseeing the drilling program. A local Quebec-based consulting group has been contracted to undertake core logging and core sampling at Black Tusk Resources core shack, located in Villebois, approximately 25 km south of the Golden Valley Property.

The Golden Valley Project is located 26 kilometres south of Hecla Mining Corp's Casa Berardi Mine, currently in production and lies within the Abitibi Greenstone belt that is host to many world class mineral deposits.

The property is easily accessible via an existing major road utilized for logging and mining.

"We are extremely excited to be on the ground here with our exploration team and it has been very pleasing to see the current scale of our operation underway" stated Black Tusk CEO Richard Penn.

