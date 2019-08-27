Black Tusk Resources Expands Land Package on Their Golden Valley Project, Quebec





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE: TUSK, OTC: BTKRF, Frankfurt: 0NB) is pleased to announce that the company has expanded their Golden Valley Property through claim staking. An additional 6 claims have been staked and approved, adding 178.29 hectares to the property. These additional claims extend over the trend of regionally mapped geology and geophysical anomalies to the south of the main claim block. These additional claims increase the overall property to a total 1,779.71 hectares.



The company's geologic crew have reviewed the available information from the Quebec database (Sigéom) for this area of new claims. Several historic exploratory drill holes were completed within the claims, as well as geological and geophysical surveys. The new claims combined with the available data will add to the exploration targeting for future consideration on the Golden Valley Property.

Stage 1 diamond drilling on the project has been completed, with core logging and core sampling taking place at a facility located in Villebois, approximately 25 km south of the Golden Valley Property. A total of 11 holes were drilled. Drill core samples have been shipped to ALS Global Laboratory in Rouyn-Noranda for analysis.

"We are extremely excited with the progress to date at Golden Valley and are thrilled to expand the footprint of the Project," stated Black Tusk Resources President & CEO, Richard Penn.

The Golden Valley Project is located 26 kilometres south of Hecla Mining Corp's Casa Berardi Mine and lies within the Abitibi Greenstone belt that is host to many world-class gold deposits.

The Property is easily accessible via existing major roads utilized for logging and mining, including the Casa Berardi Mine.

About Black Tusk

Black Tusk Resources is engaged in exploration and development of its gold properties located in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada. The company has purchased 100% ownership of the Golden Valley Project located 35 kilometres north of La Sarre, in the prolific Abitibi region of Quebec.

The company currently has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in the Goldsmith Project located 65 kilometres north of the city of Kaslo, B.C. In January 2019, the company released the results of their Fall 2018 trenching program at The Goldsmith Project. Calculated head grades including 14.42 grams per tonne (g/T) gold from the Arsenopyrite Vein, 5.34 g/T gold from the Black Vein, and 5.26 g/T gold from Hamburger Vein were reported from the Met-Solve Analytical process (see news release dated January 15, 2019).

The areas of the 2018 testing fall within a one kilometre corridor of historic workings. Most of the historic work concentrated on the abundance of quartz veining exposed along the corridor. More recent exploration, including work by Black Tusk, has outlined an elongate 450 metre zone of initial high interest formed by the Hamburger-Arsenopyrite-Black Vein system. The zone contains multiple vein types that have not been thoroughly tested, and presents a prominent high-grade gold target for planned future work.

