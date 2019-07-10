Quantcast

Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 10, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


RAPID CITY, S.D., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) will announce its 2019 second quarter earnings after the market closes Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, to discuss the company's financial results.

Access the live webcast at www.blackhillscorp.com under the "Investor Relations" heading. Select "Events & Presentations," and click "Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call." Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation. A replay of the broadcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the webcast.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.27 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations

Jerome E. Nichols

605-721-1171

jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line

888-242-3969

Source: Black Hills Service Company, LLC

