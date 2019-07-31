Quantcast

Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


Second quarter 2019 earnings call and webcast are Tuesday, Aug. 6

RAPID CITY, S.D., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on the common stock at a meeting held July 31, 2019. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 19, 2019, will receive $0.505 per share, payable Sept. 1, 2019.

The company also confirms that it will announce its 2019 second quarter earnings after the market closes on Monday, Aug. 5, and host its second quarter earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. EDT. Access the live webcast at www.blackhillscorp.com under the "Investor Relations" heading. Select "Events & Presentations," and click "Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call." Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation.

To ask a question during the live broadcast or listen without Internet access, call 866-544-7741 from within the United States; the number for international callers is 724-498-4407. Enter the passcode 7153325 when prompted.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.27 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations

Jerome E. Nichols

605-721-1171

jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line

888-242-3969

Source: Black Hills Service Company, LLC

