Black Hat USA 2019 Media Alert: SophosLabs Report Deconstructs the Rise and Fall of Baldr Malware



Sophos showcases dark web discoveries, emerging threat research and machine learning innovations at Black Hat USA 2019, BSides Las Vegas and DEF CON 27

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE:SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, today unveiled detailed threat research from SophosLabs on Baldr, an information-stealer that first appeared January 2019. The report, Baldr vs the World, provides a deep dive on the popularity of the malware and its unique killchain characteristics. The in-depth research also reveals Baldr's inner workings, including cybercriminal behaviors and missteps on both the selling and buying side that potentially led to its sudden disappearance from the deep web in June.



Sophos Speaking Schedule at Black Hat USA 2019 Booth #954 (Shoreline Hall)





Baldr vs The World is the latest in a series of threat research examining evolving attacker techniques that will be showcased at Black Hat USA, DEF CON 27 and BSidesLV taking place this week in Las Vegas. Speaker presentations and live booth sessions will also spotlight machine learning innovation, including an interactive demonstration on hacking facial recognition systems at DEF CON's AI Village.

Sophos at BSides Las Vegas

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. PDT

Security Data Science -- Getting the Fundamentals Right

Richard Harang, Sophos director of data science research

The Tuscany, Ground Truth (Firenze)

Sophos at Black Hat USA: Booth #954

Wednesday, Aug. 7 and Thursday, Aug. 8

Sophos threat researchers will be at booth #954 to discuss Baldr research findings and the recent discovery of MegaCortex ransomware; explain the emergence of automated, active attacks and dark web developments; and dispel threat hunting misconceptions.

Mandalay Bay, Shoreline Hall

Sophos at DEF CON 27

Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 2:45 p.m PDT

Loss is More! Improving Malware Detectors by Learning Additional Tasks

Dr. Ethan Rudd, Sophos senior data scientist

Bally's, AI Village, Skyview 3

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. PDT

A Tutorial on Hacking Facial Recognition Systems

Richard Harang, Sophos director of data science research, and Dr. Ethan Rudd, Sophos senior data scientist

Bally's, AI Village, Skyview 3

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. PDT

Modern Debugging^HWarfare with WinDbg Preview

Chris Alladoum, SophosLabs security researcher, and Axel Souchet, computer and security enthusiast

The Flamingo, Lake Mead II (DEF CON Workshop Space)

Additional Resources

Schedule a press briefing with Sophos by reaching out to sophos@marchcomms.com

Read the latest security news and views on Sophos‘ award-winning news website Naked Security and on Sophos News

Connect with Sophos on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Spiceworks, and YouTube

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects nearly 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by SophosLabs - a global threat intelligence and data science team - Sophos' cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cybercriminal tactics and techniques, including automated and active-adversary breaches, ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, phishing, and more. The award-winning Sophos Central cloud-based platform integrates Sophos' entire portfolio of best-of-breed products, from the Intercept X endpoint solution to the XG Firewall, into a single system called Synchronized Security. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 47,000 partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K., and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH." More information is available at www.sophos.com.

Press Contacts:

Lesley Sullivan, PR Manager, Americas, Sophos

Lesley.Sullivan@sophos.com

Phone: 617-869-2381

Hanah Johnson, account supervisor, March Communications

sophos@marchcomms.com

Phone: 617-960-8892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cfc05d8-132e-4457-ac2c-601c261e06bb

Source: Sophos Ltd.