Quantcast

See headlines for SOPH
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Black Hat USA 2019 Media Alert: SophosLabs Report Deconstructs the Rise and Fall of Baldr Malware

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 09:30:00 AM EDT


    Sophos showcases dark web discoveries, emerging threat research and machine learning innovations at Black Hat USA 2019, BSides Las Vegas and DEF CON 27

    LAS VEGAS, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE:SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, today unveiled detailed threat research from SophosLabs on Baldr, an information-stealer that first appeared January 2019. The report, Baldr vs the World, provides a deep dive on the popularity of the malware and its unique killchain characteristics. The in-depth research also reveals Baldr's inner workings, including cybercriminal behaviors and missteps on both the selling and buying side that potentially led to its sudden disappearance from the deep web in June.

    Sophos Speaking Schedule at Black Hat USA 2019 Booth #954 (Shoreline Hall)




    Baldr vs The World is the latest in a series of threat research examining evolving attacker techniques that will be showcased at Black Hat USA, DEF CON 27 and BSidesLV taking place this week in Las Vegas. Speaker presentations and live booth sessions will also spotlight machine learning innovation, including an interactive demonstration on hacking facial recognition systems at DEF CON's AI Village.

    Sophos at BSides Las Vegas

    Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. PDT

    Security Data Science -- Getting the Fundamentals Right

    Richard Harang, Sophos director of data science research

    The Tuscany, Ground Truth (Firenze)

    Sophos at Black Hat USA: Booth #954

    Wednesday, Aug. 7 and Thursday, Aug. 8

    Sophos threat researchers will be at booth #954 to discuss Baldr research findings and the recent discovery of MegaCortex ransomware; explain the emergence of automated, active attacks and dark web developments; and dispel threat hunting misconceptions.

    Mandalay Bay, Shoreline Hall

    Sophos at DEF CON 27

    Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 2:45 p.m PDT

    Loss is More! Improving Malware Detectors by Learning Additional Tasks

    Dr. Ethan Rudd, Sophos senior data scientist

    Bally's, AI Village, Skyview 3

    Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. PDT

    A Tutorial on Hacking Facial Recognition Systems

    Richard Harang, Sophos director of data science research, and Dr. Ethan Rudd, Sophos senior data scientist

    Bally's, AI Village, Skyview 3

    Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. PDT

    Modern Debugging^HWarfare with WinDbg Preview

    Chris Alladoum, SophosLabs security researcher, and Axel Souchet, computer and security enthusiast

    The Flamingo, Lake Mead II (DEF CON Workshop Space)

    Additional Resources

    About Sophos

    As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects nearly 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by SophosLabs - a global threat intelligence and data science team - Sophos' cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cybercriminal tactics and techniques, including automated and active-adversary breaches, ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, phishing, and more. The award-winning Sophos Central cloud-based platform integrates Sophos' entire portfolio of best-of-breed products, from the Intercept X endpoint solution to the XG Firewall, into a single system called Synchronized Security. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 47,000 partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K., and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH." More information is available at www.sophos.com.  

    Press Contacts:

    Lesley Sullivan, PR Manager, Americas, Sophos

    Lesley.Sullivan@sophos.com

    Phone: 617-869-2381

    Hanah Johnson, account supervisor, March Communications

    sophos@marchcomms.com

    Phone: 617-960-8892

    A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cfc05d8-132e-4457-ac2c-601c261e06bb

    Source: Sophos Ltd.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: SOPH




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7785.29
    59.25  ▲  0.77%
    DJIA 25819.71
    101.97  ▲  0.40%
    S&P 500 2859.94
    15.20  ▲  0.53%
    Data as of Aug 6, 2019 | 10:54AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar