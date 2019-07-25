BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC:BFCH) Announces its First Cryptomining Facility has Passed Final Inspection



Fredericksburg, VA, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC:BFCH) announced today that its first Cryptomining facility has passed final inspection on the main framing. The contractors have begun to install the siding and roofing panels. The first facility will be complete in approximately one week and will be ready to host miners soon thereafter.



The Company would also like to announce that it will be revamping its website in the coming days and updating it with current news and pictures of the facility. For this reason, the website may be down periodically over the next week while it receives a face-lift.

Additionally, the Company has been working with the British Columbia Securities Commission to revoke the cease trade order that was placed on the Company in May of 2011. This will open trading to Canadian residents upon successful removal of the cease trade order.

Updates will continue be posted on our twitter account of the building process at https://twitter.com/BitFrontierInc

About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings business plan is to concentrate on cryptocurrency related investments and development opportunities through cryptocurrency mining, investments in private and/or public entities, joint ventures and acquisitions of blockchain related companies. BitFrontier Capital Holdings has two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, BitFrontier Capital Investments, Inc. and BitFrontier Technologies, Inc. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, BitFrontier Technologies, Inc., the Company plans to build a warehouse specifically designed for hosting cryptocurrency mining equipment. Cryptocurrency mining (e.g. bitcoin mining) entails running ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) servers or other specialized servers which solve a set of prescribed complex mathematical calculations in order to add a block to a blockchain and thereby confirm digital asset transactions. A party which is successful in adding a block to the blockchain is awarded a fixed number of digital assets in return.

