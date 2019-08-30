Bioxytran Inc. to Attend Multiple Investor Conferences in September





BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTC:BIXT), a developmental stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel anti-necrosis drugs designed to treat stroke victims announced today they will be attending both the RHK Capital 2019 Disruptive Growth ConferenceWednesday, September 4, 2019, in New York City and the 21st annual Global Investment Conference, presented by Rodman & Renshaw on September 8-10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY.

Conference attendees can preview Bioxytran's corporate presentation online at https://uploads-ssl.webflow.com/5cd9cf5f4183373f6b248799/5cf118e7207f1417bbc29594_Presentation.pdf

and those interested in meeting with Dr. David Platt throughout the conference should contact Dana Salzarulo at info@resourcesunlimitedllc.com for scheduling.

"Over the course of the past quarter, Bioxytran has developed many relationships over the phone within the investment community" said David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran. "These conferences allow the potential investors to put a face to the name. We have a very important story to tell that resonates with investors. Exposure to our story has been a limiting factor, so attending conferences like these, really helps close the loop with investors."

Platt added, "Our molecule BXT-25 is essentially an optimized form of Hemopure®. We used our proprietary knowledge base of carbohydrate chemistry to morph it into an oxygen transport and delivery drug that may be more versatile than the parent drug. Hemopure's® patent protection has expired, but it is still available in the USA under the FDA's expanded access program to qualifying patients. Hemopure® is currently approved in South Africa, Russia, and there is a formulation that is approved for veterinary use in the USA. Since thousands of patients were dosed in clinical trials with Hemopure®, investors seem to be changing their perception that we are just a preclinical startup. Recent conversations with investors have shown a deeper understanding that we are not a research entity, but a biotech development company with a focused pathway to approval."

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran Inc. is a developmental stage biotechnology company. The company is working towards a first-in-class oxygen treatment platform for victims of brain stroke trauma. The first product to proceed to testing is BXT-25, which will be evaluated as a resuscitative agent to treat strokes, especially during the all-critical first hour following a stroke. The product will also be evaluated for its efficacy in treating other brain trauma issues. BXT-25 is based on a new molecule designed to reverse hypoxia in the brain. Hypoxic brain injuries such as ischemic strokes, could be treated with BXT-25 via an intravenous injection that quickly allows the drug molecule to travel to the lungs and bind with the oxygen molecules. From the lungs the molecule mimics a red blood cell traveling to the brain. Since the molecule is 5,000 times smaller than red blood cells it can penetrate the clot and deliver the oxygen to the critical areas in the brain blocked by the clot. To learn more, visit our website: http://www.Bioxytraninc.com.

Resources Unlimited NW LLC

860.908.4133

info@resourcesunlimitedllc.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward looking statements are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran's actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward looking statements and risk factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

Source: Bioxytran Inc.