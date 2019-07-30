Quantcast

BioXcel Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter and Half Year 2019 Financial Results and Business Update

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 04:01:00 PM EDT


Conference Call scheduled to discuss results on August 6, 2019 at 8:30 AM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BTI") (Nasdaq:BTAI), today announced that the Company is scheduled to release its second quarter and half year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. BTI will also hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. BTI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company that utilizes novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify and advance the next wave of medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTI):

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify and advance the next wave of medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an orally administered systemic innate immunity activator designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with other immuno-oncology agents.

