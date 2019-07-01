BioXcel Therapeutics Added to Russell 3000® Index





NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BTI") (Nasdaq:BTAI) today announced that the company has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index following the conclusion of the 2019 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective upon the opening of the U.S. market on July 1, 2019. BTI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company utilizing novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology.



"BTI's admittance to the Russell 3000® underscores the commitment and accomplishments of our team and Board of Directors," said Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and CEO of BTI. "We truly believe that our inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index will raise our visibility in the global financial community and that it will highlight our global clinical development initiatives for BXCL501, our lead neuroscience candidate, and BXCL701, our lead immune-oncology candidate."

FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 10, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell. For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify and advance the next wave of medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an orally administered systemic innate immunity activator designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with other immuno-oncology agents. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the Company's visibility in the financial community and the impact of inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index and related indices on the Company's clinical development initiatives for BXCL501 and BXCL701. When used herein, words including "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon BTI's current expectations and various assumptions. BTI believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain.

BTI may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, its limited operating history; its incurrence of significant losses; its need for substantial additional funding and ability to raise capital when needed; its limited experience in drug discovery and drug development; its dependence on the success and commercialization of BXCL501 and BXCL701 and other product candidates; the failure of preliminary data from its clinical studies to predict final study results; failure of its early clinical studies or preclinical studies to predict future clinical studies; its ability to receive regulatory approval for its product candidates; its ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; its approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on EvolverAI is novel and unproven; its exposure to patent infringement lawsuits; its ability to comply with the extensive regulations applicable to it; its ability to commercialize its product candidates; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While BTI may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing BTI's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact Information:

BioXcel Therapeutics

The Ruth Group

Janhavi Mohite

646-536-7026

jmohite@theruthgroup.com

Source: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.