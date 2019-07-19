Quantcast

BioTelemetry, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on July 30, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 19, 2019, 05:58:00 PM EDT


MALVERN, Pa., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will release its second quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, July 30 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The BioTelemetry quarterly conference call will be held at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.  The broadcast will be available through the investor information section of the BioTelemetry website www.gobio.com.  If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, an archive will be available on our website for two weeks.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care.  We provide remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers.  More information can be found at www.gobio.com.

Contact:    BioTelemetry, Inc.

                  Heather C. Getz

                  Investor Relations

                  800-908-7103 

                  InvestorRelations@biotelinc.com

 

Source: BioTelemetry, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: BEAT




