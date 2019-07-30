Quantcast

BioTelemetry, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

July 30, 2019


Exceeds Expectations

Achieves Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

MALVERN, Pa., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Quarter Highlights

  • Recognized record quarterly revenue of $111.8 million
  • Reached 10.3% year-over-year revenue growth
  • Achieved 28th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth
  • Reported GAAP net income of $8.3 million
  • Realized quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $31.6 million, or 28.3% of revenue
  • Acquired Sweden-based ADEA Medical AB

President and CEO Commentary

Joseph H. Capper, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioTelemetry, Inc., commented: "Our growth momentum continued in the second quarter, with revenue growth of 10%, enabling us to achieve the high end of our guidance.  This revenue growth was once again primarily driven by the strong demand for our MCT and extended Holter services as well as the addition of the monitoring revenue from Geneva, which we acquired in the first quarter.  Our revenue also benefitted from double-digit growth in our Research and digital population health businesses due to increased volumes.  In addition to our strong topline growth, we also realized another quarter of record adjusted EBITDA, which exceeded our expectations.  This is a result of our continued focus on process improvements and investments to streamline our operations.         

    

"As we look forward, we are constantly evaluating growth opportunities, both in our current markets as well as in new areas. This led us to the acquisitions of Geneva in the first quarter and ADEA Medical in June.  The addition of Geneva has allowed us to extend our reach into the monitoring of implantable cardiac devices, such as defibrillators and loop recorders.  We now offer the most comprehensive suite of cardiac monitoring services of any company in the world.  Additionally, the acquisition of ADEA Medical allows us to deliver our services to the European market.  We are excited about the growth potential both of these acquisitions provide the organization in the near term and expect these ventures to help lead the organization into the future."    

Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter 2019 was $111.8 million compared to $101.4 million for the second quarter 2018, an increase of $10.4 million, or 10.3%.

Gross profit for the second quarter 2019 was $70.2 million, or 62.8% of revenue, compared to $65.8 million, or 64.9% of revenue, for the second quarter 2018.

On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to BioTelemetry, Inc. for the second quarter 2019 was $8.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to BioTelemetry, Inc. of $10.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2018.  The decline in net income attributable to BioTelemetry, Inc. is primarily due to a $6.3 million increase in income tax expense, with a prior year tax benefit from discrete items, partially offset by the positive impact of the increased revenue.  While the Company's expected annual effective tax rate is approximately 21%, as a result of the utilization of net operating loss carryforwards, the Company will only use approximately $2.0 million of cash for taxes in 2019.  

On an adjusted basis1, net income attributable to BioTelemetry, Inc. for the second quarter 2019 was $19.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share.  This compares to adjusted net income attributable to BioTelemetry, Inc. of $16.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2018.  This increase was driven by revenue growth as well as increased expense leverage.  The details regarding adjusted net income are included in the reconciliation tables included in this release.

1 The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures offers a meaningful representation of our performance, as we exclude expenses that are not necessary to support our ongoing business.  We also make adjustments to facilitate year over year comparisons.  Please refer to our "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release for additional information.

Conference Call

BioTelemetry, Inc. will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.  The call will be webcast on the investor information page of our website, www.gobio.com/investors/events.  The call will be archived on our website for two weeks.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care.  We provide remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers.  More information can be found at www.gobio.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, our growth prospects, the prospects for our products and our confidence in our future.  These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "promises" and other words and terms of similar meaning.  Examples of forward-looking statements include statements we make regarding the successful execution of our operating plan, Geneva Healthcare's and ADEA Medical's growth and the success of the combined entity, our ability to increase demand for our products and services, to grow our market share, to expand in the European market and our expectations regarding revenue trends in our segments.  Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including important factors that could delay, divert or change any of these expectations, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations.  These factors include, among other things: our ability to identify acquisition candidates, acquire them on attractive terms and integrate their operations into our business; our ability to educate physicians and continue to obtain prescriptions for our products and services; changes to insurance coverage and reimbursement levels by Medicare and commercial payors for our products and services; our ability to attract and retain talented executive management and sales personnel; the commercialization of new competitive products; our ability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals for our products, services and manufacturing facilities; changes in governmental regulations and legislation; our ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; acceptance of our new products and services; adverse regulatory action; interruptions or delays in the telecommunications systems that we use; our ability to successfully resolve outstanding legal proceedings; and the other factors that are described in "Part I; Item 1A.  Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:       

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Heather C. Getz

Investor Relations

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

800-908-7103

investorrelations@biotelinc.com



BioTelemetry, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended  June 30,
     
      2019       2018       2019       2018  
Revenues   $   111,803     $   101,360     $   215,782     $   195,856  
Cost of revenues        41,563         35,605         80,764         72,053  
Gross profit       70,240         65,755         135,018         123,803  
Gross profit %     62.8 %     64.9 %     62.6 %     63.2 %
                 
Operating expenses:                
General and administrative       30,587         28,741         58,194         55,460  
Sales and marketing       12,795         11,075         25,235         22,415  
Bad debt expense       5,379         6,875         10,527         11,754  
Research and development       3,532         2,733         6,865         6,022  
Other charges       2,234         5,208         5,304         10,293  
Total operating expenses       54,527         54,632         106,125         105,944  
                 
Income from operations       15,713         11,123         28,893         17,859  
                 
Other expense:                
Interest expense        (2,538 )       (2,684 )       (5,020 )       (4,574 )
Loss on equity method investment       (154 )       (45 )       (186 )       (184 )
Other non-operating income/(expense), net      86         550         (968 )       737  
Total other expense       (2,606 )       (2,179 )       (6,174 )       (4,021 )
                 
Income before income taxes        13,107         8,944         22,719         13,838  
(Provision for)/benefit from income taxes       (4,807 )       1,500         (2,734 )       1,642  
Net income       8,300         10,444         19,985         15,480  
                 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests     -          -          -          (946 )
                 
Net income attributable to BioTelemetry, Inc.   $   8,300     $   10,444     $   19,985     $   16,426  
                 
                 
Net income per share attributable to BioTelemetry, Inc.:                
  Basic   $   0.25     $   0.32     $   0.59     $   0.51  
  Diluted   $   0.23     $   0.29     $   0.55     $   0.46  
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                
  Basic       33,825         32,435         33,806         32,227  
  Diluted       36,318         35,578         36,444         35,414  
                 

 

BioTelemetry, Inc.
Summary Balance Sheet
         
    (unaudited)    
    June 30,   December 31,
      2019     2018
 ASSETS         
 Current assets:         
 Cash and cash equivalents    $   51,712   $   80,889
 Healthcare accounts receivable, net        48,307       37,754
 Other accounts receivable, net        15,026       14,874
 Inventory        6,037       7,323
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets        8,925       5,820
 Total current assets        130,007       146,660
         
 Property and equipment, net        54,289       48,377
 Intangible assets, net        137,530       129,653
 Goodwill        303,981       238,814
 Deferred tax asset        16,116       19,975
 Other assets        22,238       3,322
 Total assets    $    664,161   $    586,801
         
 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY         
 Current liabilities:         
 Accounts payable    $   22,484   $   18,157
 Accrued liabilities        25,927       24,689
 Current portion of finance lease obligations        590       1,652
 Current portion of long-term debt        10,250       5,125
 Total current liabilities        59,251       49,623
         
 Long-term portion of finance lease obligations        419       117
 Long-term debt        186,358       193,424
 Other long-term liabilities        71,294       33,152
 Total liabilities        317,322       276,316
         
 Total equity        346,839       310,485
         
 Total liabilities and equity    $    664,161   $    586,801
         

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

                       
        Three Months Ended  
  (unaudited)   June 30, 2019  
  (in thousands, except per share data)   Income from

operations		   Income before

income taxes		   Net income

attributable to

BioTelemetry, Inc.		   Net income per

diluted share

attributable to

BioTelemetry Inc.		  
  GAAP   $    15,713   $    13,107     $    8,300     $    0.23  
  Non-GAAP Adjustments:                  
    Other charges (a)       2,234       2,234         2,234        
    Acquisition amortization (b)       3,812       3,812         3,812        
    Other expense (c)       -      802         802        
    Interest expense on contingent consideration (d)       -      130         130        
    Income tax effect of adjustments (e)       -      -          (1,442 )      
    Impact of NOL utilization (f)       -      -          5,580        
  Non-GAAP Adjusted   $    21,759   $    20,085     $    19,416     $    0.53  
                       
                       
                       
        Three Months Ended  
  (unaudited)   June 30, 2018  
  (in thousands, except per share data)   Income from

Operations		   Income before

Income Taxes		   Net income

attributable to

BioTelemetry, Inc.		   Net income per

diluted share

attributable to

BioTelemetry Inc.		  
  GAAP   $    11,123   $    8,944     $    10,444     $    0.29  
  Non-GAAP Adjustments:                  
    Other charges (a)       5,208       5,208         5,208        
    Acquisition amortization (b)       3,350       3,350         3,350        
    Other expense (c)       -        (748 )       (748 )      
    Income tax effect of adjustments (e)       -        -          (1,931 )      
  Non-GAAP Adjusted   $    19,681   $    16,754     $    16,323     $    0.46  
                       

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  • In the second quarter 2019, other charges of $2.2 million were primarily due to $2.6 million of patent litigation and other legal costs and $1.2 million of integration expense related to the acquisition of Geneva Healthcare partially offset by a $1.8 million reduction in contingent consideration related to Geneva Healthcare.  In the second quarter 2018, other charges of $5.2 million consisted of $2.2 million related to the integration of the LifeWatch acquisition, a $1.8 million reserve for a note receivable with a bankrupt customer, $0.8 million for patent litigation and $0.4 million of other expense including legal and depreciation. 

     
  • In the second quarter 2019 and the second quarter 2018, we recognized $3.8 million and $3.4 million of expense, respectively, related to the amortization of intangibles as a result of the LifeWatch and Geneva Healthcare acquisitions.  We have excluded this amortization of intangibles from adjusted net income due to the non-operational nature of the expense.  This amortization was recorded as a component of general and administrative expense.

     
  • In the second quarter 2019, we had an unrealized foreign exchange loss of $1.5 million partially offset by a $0.7 million gain associated with the termination of a former LifeWatch foreign pension plan.  In the second quarter 2018, we incurred $0.3 million of interest related to a ruling on an arbitration demand filed against LifeWatch prior to the acquisition.  This was offset by an unrealized foreign exchange gain of $1.0 million.

     
  • In the second quarter 2019, we incurred $0.1 million of interest expense related to a portion of the Geneva Healthcare contingent consideration.

     
  • Represents the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments at the Company's annual effective tax rate.

     
  • After giving effect to taxes at the estimated annual effective tax rate on the adjustments, the utilization of net operating loss carryforwards had a $5.6 million positive impact on the second quarter 2019.

    •  

                           
            Six Months Ended  
      (unaudited)   June 30, 2019  
      (in thousands, except per share data)   Income from

    operations    		   Income before

    income taxes    		   Net income 

    attributable to

    BioTelemetry, Inc.    		   Net income per

    diluted share

    attributable to

    BioTelemetry Inc.    		  
      GAAP   $    28,893   $    22,719     $    19,985     $    0.55  
      Non-GAAP Adjustments:                  
        Other charges (a)       5,304       5,304         5,304        
        Acquisition amortization (b)       7,074       7,074         7,074        
        Other expense adjustments (c)       -        802         802        
        Interest expense on contingent consideration (d)       -        130         130        
        Income tax effect of adjustments (e)       -            (2,751 )      
        Impact of NOL utilization (f)       -        -          4,081        
      Non-GAAP Adjusted   $    41,271   $    36,029     $    34,625     $    0.95  
                           
                           
            Six Months Ended  
      (unaudited)   June 30, 2018  
      (in thousands, except per share data)   Income (loss)

    from Operations    		   Income (loss)

    before

    Income Taxes    		   Net income

    attributable to

    BioTelemetry, Inc.    		   Net income per

    diluted share

    attributable to

    BioTelemetry Inc.    		  
      GAAP   $    17,859   $    13,838     $    16,426     $    0.46  
      Non-GAAP Adjustments:                  
        Other charges (a)       10,293       10,293         10,293        
        Acquisition amortization (b)       6,585       6,585         6,585        
        Other expense adjustments (c)       -        (748 )       (748 )      
        Income tax effect of adjustments (e)       -        -          (2,364 )      
      Non-GAAP Adjusted   $    34,737   $    29,968     $    30,192     $    0.85  
                           

     

  • For the six months ended June 30, 2019, other charges of $5.3 million were due primarily to $3.7 million of patent litigation and other legal costs, $2.6 million of deal-related costs for the acquisition of Geneva Healthcare, and $0.8 million of expense related to prior acquisitions and other restructuring activities, partially offset by a $1.8 million reduction in contingent consideration related to Geneva Healthcare.  For the six months ended June 30, 2018, other charges of $10.3 million consisted of $7.2 million for integration and restructuring activities related to the LifeWatch acquisition, $1.2 million for patent litigation, a $1.8 million reserve for a note receivable with a bankrupt customer and $0.6 million of other costs primarily related to previous acquisitions, partially offset by a $0.7 million reduction in contingent consideration related to a 2016 acquisition. 

     
  • For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, we recognized $7.1 million and $6.6 million of expense, respectively, related to the amortization of intangibles as a result of the LifeWatch and Geneva Healthcare acquisitions.  We have excluded this amortization of intangibles from adjusted net income due to the non-operational nature of the expense.  This amortization was recorded as a component of general and administrative expense.

     
  • For the six months ended June 30, 2019, we had an unrealized foreign exchange loss of $1.5 million partially offset by a $0.7 million gain associated with the termination of a former LifeWatch foreign pension plan.  For the six months ended June 30, 2018, we incurred $0.3 million of interest related to a ruling on an arbitration demand filed against LifeWatch prior to the acquisition.  This was offset by an unrealized foreign exchange gain of $1.0 million. These expenses were recorded as a component of other expense. 

     
  • For the six months ended June 30, 2019, we incurred $0.1 million of interest expense related to a portion of the Geneva Healthcare contingent consideration.

     
  • Represents the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments at the Company's annual effective tax rate.

     
  • After giving effect to taxes at the estimated annual effective tax rate on the adjustments, the utilization of net operating loss carryforwards had a $4.1 million positive impact on the six months ended June 30, 2019.

    •  

     
    (unaudited)   Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    (in thousands)     2019       2018       2019       2018  
    Net income attributable to BioTelemetry - GAAP   $    8,300     $    10,444     $    19,985     $    16,426  
    Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest       -          -          -          (946 )
    Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes       4,807         (1,500 )       2,734         (1,642 )
    Total other expense       2,606         2,179         6,174         4,021  
    Other charges       2,234         5,208         5,304         10,293  
    Depreciation and amortization expense (a)       10,192         9,937         20,213         19,694  
    Stock compensation expense       3,477         2,858         6,026         4,923  
    Adjusted EBITDA    $    31,616     $    29,126     $    60,436     $    52,769  
    Adjusted EBITDA margin     28.3 %     28.7 %     28.0 %     26.9 %
                     

     

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2018, depreciation and amortization expense excludes $0.1 million of expense related to the write-off of assets as a result of the dissolution of entities acquired as part of the LifeWatch acquisition. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, depreciation and amortization expense excludes $0.2 million of expense related to the write-off of assets as a result of the dissolution of entities acquired as part of the LifeWatch acquisition. This expense is included in Other charges.
    • Summary Cash Flow Data
                     
    (unaudited)   Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months  Ended June 30,
         
    (in thousands)     2019       2018       2019       2018  
    Cash provided by operating activities   $  19,298     $   7,062     $  36,130     $  16,136  
    Capital expenditures       (10,758 )       (5,999 )       (16,092 )       (9,937 )
    Free cash flow   $    8,540     $    1,063     $  20,038     $    6,199  
                     

    Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, ("GAAP"), this press release also includes certain financial measures which have been adjusted and are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP financial measures").  These Non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted income from operations, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income attributable to BioTelemetry, Inc., adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to BioTelemetry, Inc., adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.  In accordance with Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we have provided a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

    These Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace GAAP financial measures.  They are presented as supplemental measures of our performance in an effort to provide our stakeholders better visibility into our ongoing operating results and to allow for comparability to prior periods as well as to other companies' results.  Management uses these Non-GAAP  financial measures to assess the financial health of our ongoing operating performance.  Management encourages our stakeholders to consider all of our financial measures and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our performance.

    Adjusted net income attributable to BioTelemetry, Inc. for the second quarter 2019 excludes other charges of $2.2 million, $3.8 million of amortization expense related to LifeWatch and Geneva Healthcare intangibles, $1.5 million of unrealized foreign currency loss, $0.1 million of interest expense related to a portion of the Geneva Healthcare contingent consideration, a $0.7 million gain associated with the termination of a former LifeWatch foreign pension plan, the tax effect of these adjustments as well as the impact from the utilization of our net operating loss carryforwards.  Adjusted net income attributable to BioTelemetry, Inc. for the second quarter 2018 excludes other charges of $5.2 million, $3.4 million of amortization expense related to LifeWatch intangibles, $0.3 million of interest related to a ruling on an arbitration demand filed against LifeWatch prior to the acquisition as well as an unrealized foreign exchange gain of $1.0 million. By excluding expenses that are considered unnecessary to support the ongoing business, are nonrecurring in nature or which limit year over year comparability, we believe these Non-GAAP financial measures offer a meaningful representation of our ongoing operating performance.  Included in these excluded items are transaction related expenses, primarily legal and professional fees, integration related expenses, primarily severance, legal fees related to patent litigation, amortization of intangibles from the LifeWatch and Geneva acquisitions, costs related to restructuring programs aimed at streamlining operations and reducing future expense as well as other one-time items.  These excluded charges are not part of the ongoing operations, and therefore, not reflective of our core operations.  We view patent litigation as an extreme measure not typically required in our industry to protect a company's intellectual property and which has not been common practice for us.  We commenced patent litigation proceedings after we uncovered specific evidence of four distinct cases of misappropriation and infringement.  We can choose to resolve the outstanding matters and terminate the expense at any time.  We also included the income tax effect of these adjustments.

           

    In addition to adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income attributable to BioTelemetry, Inc., adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to BioTelemetry, Inc. and free cash flow, we also present adjusted EBITDA.  This Non-GAAP financial measure excludes loss from noncontrolling interest, income taxes, total other expense, other charges, depreciation and amortization and stock compensation expense.  EBITDA is a widely accepted financial measure which we believe our stakeholders use to compare our ongoing financial performance to that of other companies.  Adjusting our EBITDA for other charges and other one-time items is a meaningful financial measure as we believe it is an indication of our ongoing operations.  In addition, we also add back stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature.  Other companies in our industry may calculate adjusted EBITDA in a different manner.

     

    Source: BioTelemetry, Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: BEAT




