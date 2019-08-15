Quantcast

    BioSyent Schedules Q2 and H1 2019 Earnings Release for August 23, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 15, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent", "the Company", TSX Venture:RX) will be reporting its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 on Friday, August 23, 2019.  A presentation on the Company's second quarter and first half 2019 results by René Goehrum, BioSyent President and CEO, will also be available on the Company's website on the date of release.

    About BioSyent Inc.

    Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients.  BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

    As of the date of this press release, the Company has 13,815,377 common shares issued and outstanding.

    For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

    For further information please contact:

    Mr. René C. Goehrum

    President and CEO

    BioSyent Inc.

    E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com

    Web: www.biosyent.com

    This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

    Source: BioSyent Inc.

