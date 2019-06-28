Biophytis Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders





All resolutions within the competence of the Ordinary General Meeting adopted



Second notice to reconvene the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held in the coming weeks

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics for age-related diseases, today announces the approval of all resolutions submitted to shareholders during the Ordinary General Meeting. The Extraordinary General Meeting could not validly deliberate owing to lack of quorum.

Biophytis' shareholders met for the combined General Meeting on June 28, 2019. The shareholders present or represented taking part in the vote owned collectively 3 052 493 shares, reaching a quorum of 22.83% of the share capital, and 22,67 % of the voting rights.

Results of the Ordinary General Meeting

The shareholders approved by a very large majority all the resolutions within the competence of the Ordinary General Meeting, in particular those ratifying the unconsolidated and consolidated accounts for fiscal year 2018 and the allocation of profit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Full results of the votes on the resolutions will be available on the Company's website as from July 1st, 2019, in the "Investors / Regulated information" section: www.biophytis.com/en/action/document/

Convening of a new Extraordinary General Meeting with the same agenda in the coming weeks

In the absence of a sufficient quorum, resolutions within the competence of the Extraordinary General Meeting could not be put to a vote.

The Board decided accordingly that a new Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in the coming weeks at the following address: Sorbonne Université, 4 place Jussieu, 75005 Paris, to deliberate on the same agenda.

Shareholders who would have already casted their votes with the postal voting form or by proxy for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 28, 2019, do not need to return a new voting form, subject to the continued ownership of their shares.

Shareholders who attended the Combined General Meeting on June 28, 2019 and who cannot attend the next Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are also invited to send their forms and shareholder certificates within the aforementioned period.

Shareholders who would not have voted by post or proxy as part of the first convening notice will be invited to send their forms and shareholder certificates after publication of the new meeting notice.

By post : CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées - 14, rue Rouget de L'Isle - 92862 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX Cedex 9, or via email: ct-assemblees@caceis.com

About Biophytis

Biophytis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Our therapeutic approach is aimed at targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that can protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases. Our lead drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Our second drug candidate, Macuneos (BIO201), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis is headquartered in Paris, France, and has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker: ALBPS - ISIN: FR0012816825). For more information please visit www.biophytis.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the Company's forward looking statements, please consult the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration document and other regulatory filings filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), which are available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and at www.biophytis.com. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to securities of Biophytis in any country. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, Biophytis undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release. This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall prevail.

Biophytis Investor Relations Contact

Daniel Schneiderman, CFO

dan.schneiderman@biophytis.com

Tel: +1 (857) 220-9720

U.S. Media Contact

LifeSci Public Relations

Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.

ccecchini@lifescipublicrelations.com

Tel: +1 (646) 876-5196

Europe Media Contact

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Antoine Denry

antoine.denry@citigatedewerogerson.com

Tel: +33 (0) 1 53 32 84 78

Source: BIOPHYTIS SA