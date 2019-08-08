Quantcast

Bio-Path Holdings to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 15, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 04:01:00 PM EDT


HOUSTON, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and to provide a business overview.

To access the live conference call, please call (844) 815-4963 (domestic) or (210) 229-8838 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 3792557. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Presentations section of the Company's website, www.biopathholdings.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Bio-Path website approximately two hours after the event. 

About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize®, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous transfusion. Bio-Path's lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of blood cancers and is in the process of filing an IND for a Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors. The Company is also developing BP1002, which targets the Bcl-2 protein and is expected to be evaluated for the treatment of lymphoma and solid tumors. In addition, BP1003, a novel liposome-incorporated STAT3 antisense oligodeoxynucleotide developed by Bio-Path as a specific inhibitor of STAT3, is expected to enter Phase 1 studies in 2020.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.biopathholdings.com.  

Contact Information:

Investors

Will O'Connor

Stern Investor Relations

212-362-1200

will@sternir.com 

Doug Morris

Investor Relations

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

832-742-1369

Source: Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

