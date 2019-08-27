BioNovelus, Inc. Announces Bob Eisiminger to Join Advisory Board





POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNovelus, Inc. (OTC:ONOV) announces Bob Eisiminger has joined the Company's newly created Advisory Board. BioNovelus' Advisory Board seats individual entrepreneurs and senior Information Technology (IT) executives with business and technical expertise useful for assisting in identifying, integrating and growing acquired companies.



Bob Eisiminger most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of Knight Point Systems (KPS) from its founding to its sale to Perspecta for $250 million in July 2019. His responsibilities included all company operations and for setting KPS' strategic direction. Bob's success at KPS came by recognizing individuals that serve the customers on the front lines. He focused on building and maintaining a company culture that allowed individuals the ability to perform their best in service of the customer.

With over 30 years of professional experience, Bob held a variety of leadership positions in several industries. Prior to forming KPS, Bob's healthcare industry experience in various sales management and leadership development positions earned him top sales honors. He earned his undergraduate degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1988 and served as an Air Defense Artillery Officer with tours of duty in Texas and Germany. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team and the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund. In 2019, Bob received the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the Mid-Atlantic Region in the category of Government Services.

"Bob's business leadership in building Knight Point Systems, knowledge of government contracting and a demonstrated ability to build a world-class customer delivery and support experiences, makes him a terrific first member of our Advisory Board," said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of BioNovelus. "We are confident Bob will contribute immeasurably to the growth of acquired companies by helping us establish best practices while also identifying additional companies for acquisition."

