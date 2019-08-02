Quantcast

Bionano Genomics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on August 8

By GlobeNewswire,  August 02, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr®, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Webcast Details 
Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019
Time:  4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free: 800-263-0877
International: 646-828-8143
Conference ID: 2516163
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135567

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call.  An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Bionano website.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. Bionano develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and is designed to drive the adoption of digital cytogenetics, which is a more systematic, streamlined and industrialized form of traditional cytogenetics. The Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Mike Ward, CFO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7600

mward@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1 (617) 535-7742

arr@lifesciadvisors.com



Media Contact:

Kirsten Thomas

The Ruth Group

+1 (508) 280-6592

kthomas@theruthgroup.com

Source: Bionano Genomics

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: BNGO




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8037.56
-73.56  ▼  0.91%
DJIA 26432.87
-150.55  ▼  0.57%
S&P 500 2934.15
-19.41  ▼  0.66%
Data as of Aug 2, 2019 | 09:50AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar