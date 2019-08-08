Quantcast

Biometric Identity and Authentication Provider BIO-key Int'l to Host Q2'19 Investor Call on Thursday, August 15th at 10 am ET

By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 07:55:00 AM EDT


WALL, N.J., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for secure and convenient user authentication, will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2019 (Q2'19) results and outlook on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be issued on Wednesday, August 14, after the market closes.

Participating on the call will be Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, Chief Financial Officer and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer.

Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International 
Live Webcast / Replay:  Q2'19 Webcast & Replay -Available for 30 days.
Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int'l; code 10134247 

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer software-based alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key also brings the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its TouchLock line™ of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks - providing more ways to BIO-key your world!

Investor & Media Contacts

William Jones, Tanya Kamatu

Catalyst Global

212-924-9800

bkyi@catalyst-ir.com

 

