Biometric ID and Authentication Security Provider BIO-key Reports Q2 Results





WALL, N.J., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq:BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric authentication and security solutions, today reported results for its second quarter (Q2'19) ended June 30, 2019 and will host a conference call tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. EDT (details below) to review its results and outlook.

Recent Highlights:

BIO-key CEO Michael DePasquale commented, "Our second quarter results reflect progress engaging with foreign government institutions and companies operating in highly regulated industries such as financial services. These areas represent the fastest growing verticals for our solutions.

"Our new sales and marketing initiatives are generating an increasing level of requests for demonstrations and proofs of concept from customers looking to incorporate the security and convenience of biometrics into their existing workflow. These initiatives include a range of enhancements to our website and sales & marketing collateral intended to better target and illustrate BIO-key's value-add for key verticals. During the second quarter, we advanced several new customer dialogues which provide promise for revenue in the second half of 2019.

"Unfortunately, our results continue to be negatively impacted by ongoing delays in anticipated cash payments from a large contract we closed with a Chinese customer in Q4 2018. To support BIO-key through this period, we have taken steps to provide sufficient working capital for our operations, including completing a convertible debt financing early in Q3'19."

2019 Financial Guidance

Reflecting its current outlook for the balance of 2019, including ongoing uncertainty regarding the timing of monthly software license payments from a $5 million order with a Chinese customer, which includes two annual extensions for an additional $7 million, BIO-key has revised its full-year 2019 revenue guidance to a range of $6.0M to $12.0M. The upper end of the range assumes the receipt of all software license payments contractually due in 2019, totaling $6.0M, and the bottom end of the range excludes all such payments.

Within this guidance range, BIO-key expects to deliver significant top and bottom line improvements for full year 2019, and would expect to achieve positive cash flow and net income on full year revenues of $8M and above. BIO-key will revise this guidance as warranted when it reports its Q3 results.

Q2 2019 Results

Q2'19 revenue declined 2.7% to $728,383 versus 748,141 in Q2'18, due principally to lower license fees and services revenues related to delays in timing of large orders.

Service revenues decreased 7% to $231,993 in Q2'19 as compared to $249,121 in Q2'18, principally due to a decline in non-recurring services revenue and recurring service revenue pending customer renewals.

Software license revenue decreased 61% to $60,300 in Q2'19 from $154,251 in Q2'18 principally due to the Company's transition to software as a service (SaaS) model from its historical license sale model. The net effect of this transition is to decrease the upfront revenue realized from a new software engagement and replace it with a recurring revenue stream with the potential to be significantly larger.

Hardware sales increased 26% to $436,090 from $344,769 in Q2'18 as a result of a large order from an existing customer in addition to several new customer deployments.

Gross margin was 7% in Q2'19 compared to negative 38% in Q2'18, reflecting the impact of a larger amount of non-cash software license amortization expense in Q2'18. Excluding amortization of software license rights, adjusted gross margin would have been 45% in Q2'19 versus 51% in Q2'18, with the decrease attributable to a reduction in software license revenue and an increase in hardware sales in Q2'19 compared to the year ago period.

Q2'19 operating expenses decreased 1% to $1,359,888 from $1,373,817 in Q2'18, due primarily to lower SG&A expenses principally related to reduction in payroll and non-cash compensation offset by increased factoring fees.

BIO-key's Q2'19 net loss improved to $(1,425,743), or $(0.10) per basic share, as compared to $(1,697,335), or $(0.15) per basic share after preferred dividends, in Q2'18.

Per share results are based on 14,117,062 and 11,375,320 weighted average basic shares outstanding in Q2'19 and Q2'18, respectively.

For the first six-months of 2019, total revenue was $1,280,006 versus $1,589,596 in the first half of 2018, a decline of $309,590 or 19%, reflecting both the impact of the Company's SaaS sales strategy and the variable timing of software and hardware deals.

Net loss improved to $(3,229,251), or $(0.23) per basic share in the first half of 2019 versus $(4,045,489), or $(0.42) per basic share after preferred dividends, in the corresponding period in 2018.

Per share results are based on 14,048,570 and 9,623,151 weighted average basic shares outstanding in the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

At June 30, 2019, BIO-key had net working capital of $1.1 million compared to $3.0 million at December 31, 2018. Net working capital included $687,023 of cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2019 versus $323,943 at December 31, 2018.

In July 2019, BIO-key completed a $3.06M convertible note financing generating $2.55M in gross proceeds to be used for general working capital purposes, including repayment of outstanding indebtedness. The note is convertible at the option of the investor into common stock at $1.50 per share and is subject to redemption at any time by BIO-key.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer software-based alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key also brings the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its TouchLock line™ of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks - providing more ways to BIO-key your world!

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to expand into the Asian market; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing, as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Services $ 231,993 $ 249,121 $ 473,603 $ 551,570 License fees 60,300 154,251 143,508 256,970 Hardware 436,090 344,769 662,895 781,056 Total revenues 728,383 748,141 1,280,006 1,589,596 Costs and other expenses Cost of services 58,421 120,841 149,250 275,573 Cost of license fees 372,327 766,637 749,543 1,540,102 Cost of hardware 248,678 142,325 384,683 393,573 Total costs and other expenses 679,426 1,029,803 1,283,476 2,209,248 Gross profit (loss) 48,957 (281,662 ) (3,470 ) (619,652 ) Operating Expenses Selling, general and administrative 1,058,671 1,076,184 2,435,704 2,538,038 Research, development and engineering 301,217 297,633 675,335 689,787 Total Operating Expenses 1,359,888 1,373,817 3,111,039 3,227,825 Operating loss (1,310,931 ) (1,655,479 ) (3,114,509 ) (3,847,477 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 54 14 124 21 Interest expense (114,866 ) - (114,866 ) - Total other income (expense) net (114,812 ) 14 (114,742 ) 21 Net loss (1,425,743 ) (1,655,465 ) (3,229,251 ) (3,847,456 ) Convertible preferred stock dividends - (41,870 ) - (198,033 ) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (1,425,743 ) $ (1,697,335 ) $ (3,229,251 ) $ (4,045,489 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share attributable to $ (0.10 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.42 ) common stockholders Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic and diluted 14,117,062 11,375,320 14,048,570 9,623,151



BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 687,023 $ 323,943 Accounts receivable, net 689,900 1,574,032 Due from factor 138,568 56,682 Inventory 1,011,703 998,829 Resalable software license rights 1,125,000 1,125,000 Prepaid expenses and other 161,997 150,811 Total current assets 3,814,191 4,229,297 Resalable software license rights, net of current portion 6,193,417 6,790,610 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 137,458 148,608 Capitalized contract costs, net 278,286 319,199 Deposits and other assets 8,712 8,712 Operating lease right-of-use assets 532,757 - Intangible assets, net 191,014 195,906 Total non-current assets 7,341,644 7,463,035 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,155,835 $ 11,692,332 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 864,879 $ 481,269 Accounts payable - related party 142,623 - Accrued liabilities 714,250 548,232 Convertible notes payable, net of debt discount and debt issuance costs 541,667 - Deferred revenue 294,261 196,609 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 141,068 - Total current liabilities 2,698,748 1,226,110 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 383,028 - Total non-current liabilities 383,028 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,081,776 1,226,110 Commitments STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock — authorized, 170,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding; 14,295,923 and 13,977,868 of $.0001 par value at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,429 1,398 Additional paid-in capital 86,436,197 85,599,140 Accumulated deficit (78,363,567 ) (75,134,316 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 8,074,059 10,466,222 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 11,155,835 $ 11,692,332



BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (3,229,251 ) $ (3,847,456 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation 39,903 44,596 Amortization of intangible assets 6,628 8,966 Amortization of resalable software license rights 562,150 1,318,559 Amortization of debt discount 15,467 - Amortization of capitalized contract costs 67,774 59,044 Amortization of debt issuance costs 56,200 - Share and warrant-based compensation for employees and consultants 635,077 676,454 Stock based directors' fees 22,011 23,021 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 884,132 2,424,295 Due from factor (81,886 ) 82,202 Operating leases right-of-use assets 70,180 - Capitalized contract costs (26,861 ) (160,649 ) Inventory (12,874 ) 16,369 Resalable software license rights 35,043 9,543 Prepaid expenses and other (23,781 ) (4,041 ) Accounts payable 526,233 (168,799 ) Accrued liabilities 166,018 (203,445 ) Deferred revenue 97,652 (179,683 ) Operating lease liabilities (66,246 ) - Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (256,431 ) 98,976 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of intangible assets (1,736 ) - Capital expenditures (28,753 ) (68,479 ) Net cash used for investing activities (30,489 ) (68,479 ) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of convertible debentures 667,000 - Costs to issue notes, preferred and common stock (17,000 ) (15,212 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 650,000 (15,212 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 363,080 15,285 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 323,943 288,721 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 687,023 $ 304,006





Source: BIO-key International, Inc.