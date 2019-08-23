Quantcast

See headlines for BIO
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Biome Grow Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 23, 2019, 03:11:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biome Grow Inc. ("Biome" or the "Company") (CSE:BIO, OTCQB: BIOIF, 6OTA:GR) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before market open on August 29, 2019.  Following the release of its second quarter 2019 financial results, Biome will host a conference call and audio webcast with Khurram Malik, CEO at 8:30am Eastern TimeAugust 29, 2019.  

    Webcase information 

    A live audio webcast will be available at 

    https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2075902/CA9D255E3069EAB6F6D1FD7CEF31E189



    Calling Information

    Toll  Free Dial-In Number: 1 (866) 211 3199

    International Dial-In Number (647) 689 6601

    Conference ID 2961839

    Contact:  

    Richard Garner 

    Biome Communications 

    rgarner@biomegrow.com

    (647) 203 3303

    Scott Cuthbertson

    VP Investor Relations

    scuthbertson@biomegrow.com

    (647) 462-8797

    About Biome

    Biome wholly owns five subsidiaries, including: The Back Home Medical Cannabis Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and in the late stages of applying for a license under the Cannabis Act; Great Lakes Cannabis, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario and in the late stages of applying for a license under the Cannabis Act; Highland Grow Inc., a licensed producer in Nova Scotia under the Cannabis Act; Red Sands Craft Cannabis Co., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Prince Edward Island; and Weed Virtual Retail Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario in the business of operating a new virtual reality technology platform focused exclusively on the medical and recreational cannabis markets. Biome is a Canadian-based company with national and international business interests.

    Source: Biome Grow Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: BIO, BIOIF




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7760.65
    -230.74  ▼  2.89%
    DJIA 25636.10
    -616.14  ▼  2.35%
    S&P 500 2848.72
    -74.23  ▼  2.54%
    Data as of Aug 23, 2019 | 3:44PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar